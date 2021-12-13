Messi vs Cristiano! This is how the Champions League round of 16 crosses were defined

The striking duel will star Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo. PSG was framed with Manchester United.

Real Madrid will face Benfica in the round of 16, after knowing the first cross that has been framed.

Sixteen teams met their rivals in the Champions League round of 16 on Monday, following a draw organized by UEFA at its headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Inter Milan was framed with Ajax from the Netherlands, Sporting Lisbon with Juventus and Chelsea against Lille.

In another duel, Villarreal will meet Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. Another favorite for the title, Bayern Munich will face Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool will face Salzburg.

Those classified for the elimination rounds will be divided into two pots, depending on their route in the group stage: on the one hand, the key leaders (seeded) and on the other, the second classified.

A ball will be drawn from Pot 1 and another from Pot 2 to set up the first match, and so on until the eight eighth pairings are known.

There will only be two limitations on the draw; Two teams that have played in the same group or that come from the same league cannot meet in the second round.

The top-seeded teams have ‘a priori’ with two advantages; one, to play the second leg at home, and two, to face a theoretically more affordable rival.

Although this season there will be a novelty: if two teams are even after the second leg, the number of goals scored away from home will not be the criterion to settle the pass, and an extension and eventual penalty kicks will be played.

SO ARE THE CROSSES:

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Villarreal vs Manchester City

Atlético de Madrid vs Bayern Munich

Salzburg vs Liverpool

Inter Milan vs Ajax

Sporting Lisbon vs Juventus

Chelsea vs Lille

PSG vs Manchester United

CALENDAR:

Round of 16: 15-16 and 22-23 February 2022

Round of 16: 8-9 and 15-16 March

Quarterfinal draw, scheduled for March 18.

Fourth leg: April 5-6

Quarter rounds: April 12-13

First leg semifinals: April 26-27

Second leg semi-finals: 3-4 May

Final: May 28 at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg (Russia).