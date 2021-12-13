Mexicans welcome the Virgin Guadalupe with great fervor in New York

The Virgin of Guadalupe and the Indian Juan Diego arrived in New York this Sunday, on a long journey from Mexico, after “crossing the border”, and were received with great fervor, joy, ancient dances and music by the Mexican community in this city. , who thus celebrated the day of the patron saint of their country, which they thank and ask for favors.

“Long live Guadalupe, long live Juan Diego, long live immigrants!” shouted loudly in the famous Central Park a large group of Mexicans, many of whom wore a white sweatshirt with the image of the Virgin, who did not care about the freezing temperature that was felt today in the city to pay tribute to the “virgin brunette”.

The park, where mariachi music was played in tribute to the Virgin, today received the runners who arrived with the Guadalupana Torch, which left the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico on September 5, a journey that included nine states in that country and fourteen in the United States, an event that was born in the Big Apple.

The event, organized by the Tepeyac Association in New York, celebrates its 19th anniversary this year and was not held last year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Gigantic images of the “dark virgin” and Juan Diego accompanied the Torch on its journey, in which 7,000 relay runners participated, led by Lucía Romero Anides, who has carried it with pride for the last 11 years.

The 63-year-old Mexican told Efe that she does it for her son, who was an immigrant in this country, where he lived for five years and who died in an accident two months after returning to Mexico.

“For me (the torch) is a symbol of union, of hope, of love,” said Romero Anides, who like all the devotees of Guadalupe, had his requests for the also patron saint of America.

“I ask you health for me and all of us who are going through this pandemic, for those who have died and those who are in a hospital,” said the Mexican.

He also indicated that during the long trip they faced inclement weather, but they also found in each state “a lot of fervor and love for the Virgin from families that have not been able to return to their countries, no matter which one, because the Virgin does not distinguish between them. love everyone”.

“And since they have not been able to return, she came to meet them,” he said on the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which arose after, according to a legend, he appeared to the Indian Juan Diego on the Cerro del Tepeyac, in 1531 .

The images were placed on a concert stage in a plaza in the park where a dance group paid tribute with an ancient Aztec dance from the center of the country, while Mexicans of all ages, some with children dressed as Juan Diego, went passing in front of them and they touched them with great devotion.

“Dance is a way of giving thanks, of praying for us. We are leaving our sweat, our fatigue and our dreams also there because we get up early to work, ”Enriqueta Rosales, a member of the dance group, told EFE.

Two dancers took two pots, one with fire and the other with smoke coming out, and raised them in front of the images. “They were asked permission to allow us to dance and at the end the same to thank them,” added Rosales.

The images and the torch were crossed to the United States by members of the Border Patrol, children of Mexican immigrants who participate in the race, and they were taken to the cemetery where emigrants who died in the desert whose names are unknown are buried, in California, and there they were handed over to other runners, Joel Magallán, director of the Tepeyac Association, told Efe.

This year the Virgin heard requests for health, thanks for having survived the pandemic and, as every year, for an immigration reform that legalizes millions of immigrants.