minute by minute of his game for the Colombian League

We must already think about 2022. In pruning and renewing the rojiblanca roster with players of higher quality and character. There was no feat. He didn’t even touch her. Junior only played well for the first 25 minutes, then he collapsed emotionally, was powerless and ended up losing 2-0 to Deportivo Cali, which qualified for the League final, this Saturday at the sugar cane stadium, on the penultimate day of the home run semifinal A.

Harold Preciado, at 25 minutes, through a penalty sanctioned by a clear hand from Dany Rosero in the area, and David Luna, at minute 78, after a great play by Andrés Colorado, scored and detonated an explosion of joy in a stadium packed and tinted green.

The ‘Sharks’ started safe, determined and clear in handling the ball. They took the initiative and visited the rival goal several times with danger, although the clearest action was the one that Didier Moreno wasted. The midfielder failed to take advantage of a center that Edwuin Cetré put him on the edge of the small area.

Cali was hesitant in defense and could not come up with a different alternative to the power of Jhon Vásquez on the right.

Junior dominated and advanced, although it was evident that he lacked more quality and teeth to finish the plays with greater clarity and forcefulness. Carmelo Valencia, who in Junior has looked better when he comes from the bench, was only noticed when he starred in a head clash with a local defender.

Everything was going well until Rosero literally reached in his hand. Referee Wílmar Roldán did not hesitate and sanctioned the maximum penalty. Viera managed to hand the ball a little, but did not stop Preciado’s execution from twelve steps.

Preciado’s goal opened the scoring, injected energy into the locals and deflated the rojiblancos.

Fabián Sambueza, very active in the genesis of the game, disappeared when Junior was experiencing the Apocalypse with Cali. Hómer Martínez, who had been the most reliable defender at the start, missed some passes, Didier Moreno and Larry Vásquez loosened, Gabriel Fuentes was an open gate. Cetré did not give more headaches to the rival. General blackout.

The goal fell all the foundations of the initial approach and the ‘Azucareros’, with Vásquez as the main torment, almost scored the second. Rosero saved twice in the line in the same play.

However, Junior went to halftime with only 1-0 against, which made us think that the course could be corrected in the second half, but already there the one who did not hit when putting his hand was not Rosero. It occurred to Arturo Reyes to insist once again with Cristian Martínez Borja, a forward who has only been noted for his very low contribution. He didn’t even have merits to be on the bench.

And what happened? What was looming. Martínez Borja did not generate any goal option or improve the team’s collective action at all. Reyes visualized it and quickly kicked the board. He changed the scheme and got three players: Willer Ditta, Fabián Ángel and ‘Cariaco’ González.

Little and nothing the modifications worked. Cali controlled the game with the solidity of its brand midfielders, Jhojan Valencia and Colorado, with the solidarity and aggressiveness of all its managers and with the permanent interruption of the game due to struggles, fouls, simulations, claims, discussions and a whole repertoire ‘canchero ‘led by Teófilo Gutiérrez.

Junior got carried away by unproductive impulses, fell into the trap and committed several unnecessary fouls that favored Dudamel’s ‘turtle plan’ and his combo.

The game, which began at 6:30 p.m. and not at 5:45 p.m., as was initially scheduled, because the teams and referees arrived late to the stadium due to the vehicular chaos that was presented before the massive attendance of the public, had more performances of the orderlies than of the archers. It was not played almost in the second half.

‘El Tiburon’ was powerless in this situation and did not have the imbalance and the ability to break in with that lethargic and monotonous continuity in which Cali became strong, winner and finalist.

Junior, for his part, although he has a game left against Nacional, the curtain of the season fell on him. So, to have happier endings in 2022, let’s reinforce it!

MINUTE BY MINUTE

two. Auction of Piedrahíta that remains in the hands of Guillermo De Amores.

two. Jhon Vásquez’s cross shot that goes off target.

12. Center of Cetré that Didier Moreno fails to connect. Clear goal option that was wasted.

24. Penalty in favor of Deportivo Cali by hand in the area of ​​Dany Rosero before Angelo Rodríguez’s shot.

25. Goal of Cali. Harold Preciado executes Viera’s left hand, who guesses the trajectory of the ball and reaches to touch it, however, he cannot stop it.

27. Hómer Martínez delivers badly at the start and favors an attack that Dany Rosero saves twice almost on the line. First against a cross shot by Vásquez and then another shot after the rebound of the initial shot.

28. Chalaca by Didier Moreno that goes off course.

32. Jhon Vásquez dances Fuentes and takes a powerful shot at point-blank range, but without direction.

SECOND TIME

63. Velasco takes a corner kick and was closing dangerously.

78. Goal of Cali. Colorado stars in a getaway and enables David Luna, who defines with a cross shot that overcomes Viera’s resistance.

90. Fabián Ángel receives from Viáfara, sneaks into the area and finishes across, but a defender from Cali rejected.

90 + 2. Red card for Larry Vásquez for an aggressive foul tackle against Teófilo.