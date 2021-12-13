Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, wins Miss Universe 2021

The night of Sunday, December 12, 2021 will be unforgettable for Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, after becoming the owner of the Miss Universe 70th edition crown.

After overcoming several elimination rounds, Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned and, in this way, will occupy the reign that the Mexican Andrea Meza obtained a few months ago, and who was in charge of crowning his successor.

Of the 80 candidates who started the contest, the jury chose the top 16 of Miss Universe 70th edition, who were part of the competition in swimsuits, so that, later, only 10 candidates remained.

The next competition in Miss Universe 70th edition was the evening dress, to later name the 5 candidates who would go to the next round, which corresponded to the question and answer section.

It was up to the top 3 when all the candidates corresponded to different continents, since the finalists were Miss South Africa: Lalela Mswane, Miss India: Harnaaz Sandhu, and Miss Paraguay: Nadia ferreira.

Before naming the winner, Andrea Meza made her last runway as Miss Universe, and for this she appeared with a princess cut dress with sparkling embroidery, which also featured a sweetheart neckline, ruffled sleeves and effect. jeweled.

Finally, the jury defined the winner, and Steve Harvey She named Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu as the one chosen to wear the Miss Universe 70th edition crown, who could not believe it, although she later reacted with a big smile while the other finalists congratulated her.

If you want to know a little more about Harnaaz Sandhu, we can tell you that her mother broke generations of patriarchy to become a successful gynecologist, so the young woman grew up working together with her in health camps.

Aware of the privilege her mother’s struggles have bestowed on her, Harnaaz today is a strong advocate for the empowerment of women, particularly their constitutional rights to education, careers, and their freedom of choice.

On a professional level, Harnaaz is an actress with two Punjabi LMS, scheduled to launch in 2022, and hopes to rehearse characters in LMS that break the world’s stereotypes of women.

In her spare time, Harnaaz enjoys the company of friends, loves yoga, dancing, cooking, horse riding, and playing chess.

Finally, she had pointed out that she believes in the saying, “Wonderful things happen to those who don’t stop believing, trying, learning, and being grateful.” Something that, precisely, has just happened to her after crowning herself as Miss Universe.

