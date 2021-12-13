Miss Universe 2021 | 70th Edition: Vote – Best evening dress of the 10 finalists

We are getting closer and closer to meeting the candidate who will take the title of Miss Universe 70th edition And, of course, one of the most anticipated moments was being able to meet the ten women who are closest to the crown.

Now, Now, it was the turn of seeing them parade again with their evening dresses, one of the most important rounds of the contest, since it is here where the candidates wear spectacular outfits that highlight their beauty.

The Latin candidates shone with their elegant and colorful designs, such as Miss Puerto Rico: Michelle Marie Colón, who wore a gold dress with transparencies that highlighted her figure to the maximum.

Like her Miss Colombia: Valeria Ayos is among the 10 candidates who are close to the crown, and during the evening dress round she chose a fitted dress with rhinestones in different colors. near the crown, and during the evening dress round she chose a fitted dress with rhinestones of various colors.

For its part, the outfit of Miss India: Harnaaz Sandhu, stood out for a wide neckline at the front, as well as the dress of Miss France: Clémence Botino.

Meanwhile, the dress of Miss South Africa: Lalela Mswane, also featured some transparencies and rhinestones, in addition to some characteristic touches of the culture of her country, such as the high neck.

It was in 1960 that the organizers of the Miss Universe beauty pageant introduced the evening dress competition, as they were initially only featured in the swimsuit round.

Since then, it has become one of the favorite sections for the public, where they do not lose details of each of the elements of these ball gowns.

