Miss Universe: they are the finalists of 2021

There are no deadlines that are not met and the time to deliver the crown of miss Universe has arrived for Andrea Meza, after an incredible journey of seven months in which she was able to take her message of female empowerment to various corners of the world, including her beloved Mexico, becoming the winner with the shortest reign in the history of the contest, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 edition had to run until May of this year. This is how tonight the queen number 70 of Miss Universe will be crowned, which will be chosen from among 80 participants from around the world, who throughout the week have had to show that they deserve this important title, through the charitable causes they support, as well as their runway of typical attire, evening gown and bathing suit.

On this occasion, the contest takes place in the city of Eliat in Israel, where the 80 delegates from all over the world have arrived to participate in this exciting final. The driving is in charge of the sympathetic Steve Harvey, who is already an expert in this event, since on other occasions he has been the host of this gala and after a year of absence he has returned in style. Without further ado, we introduce you to the 16 queens who aspire to become the most beautiful woman in the universe.