Molecular tests, an essential step to guarantee access to precision medicine

MADRID, Dec. 13 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Molecular tests are “the essential step” to guarantee access to precision medicine “to all European patients”, as highlighted by Dr. Carlos Camps, head of the Medical Oncology Service of the General Hospital of Valencia, within the framework of the Conference on Personalized Medicine, organized by the Aula Roche-Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV) of Bioinformatics.

It is a meeting aimed at showing some experiences from the perspective of clinical research that are accelerating the application of this medicine in patient care.

Thus, Dr. Camps has delved into the real implementation of clinical precision oncology, and, specifically, on lung cancer. “Lung cancer has been the tumor that has advanced the most for having predictive markers. This has reduced the time to identify new therapies, through the development of specific drugs for these alterations.”

All this, he continues, “has allowed us to enter Precision Personalized Medicine, adapting to the individual characteristics of each patient, and with a holistic understanding of the disease”. As highlighted, it has gone from treating the organ affected by cancer to addressing the molecular situation of the disease.

According to the head of the Medical Oncology Service of the General Hospital of Valencia, Europe is betting a lot on the molecular diagnosis of cancer through a European plan, which indicates that highly complex centers should be created. In these places “quality assistance is combined with quality research, and in Spain there is none,” says Camps. “There are studies that show that patients who are treated in this type of center live longer,” he adds.

In addition, he has stressed that, through molecular diagnosis, the course of the disease has been changed. “For this reason, we have the obligation to make a good diagnosis, to answer all patients’ questions about how a treatment is going to affect them or about the peculiarities of the disease they have, in addition to offering the most appropriate treatment,” he assured .

IDENTIFY WOMEN AT HIGH RISK OF BREAST CANCER

Breast cancer and, specifically, the models that use algorithms to predict the risk of suffering from this disease, focused the presentation of the president of the Quaes Foundation, Dr. Javier Benítez. “The problem is that for many years we have not known which genes we had to identify,” he pointed out.

A situation that changed in the early 2000s, when the human genome was deciphered. “A 0.01 percent of our genome is variable. And this means that we have a greater or lesser possibility of suffering a disease and of responding better or worse to a treatment,” he pointed out.

Taking into account all this information, the Quaes Foundation set out the objective of developing a test to identify women at high risk of breast cancer, through an algorithm.

“A non-invasive test of susceptibility to the development of breast cancer that allows stratifying the general population, establishing the risk of developing the disease throughout a woman’s life, and selecting those at high risk for individualized follow-up “, explained this expert.

Likewise, Dr. Benítez has concluded that “predictive medicine will be very active in the coming years, since it allows us to analyze, identify and diagnose all these complex diseases and common diseases but little is known about them, not only cancers, but also diseases genetics such as Alzheimer’s or obesity, “he specified

DATA AND BIOINFORMATION IN PERSONALIZED MEDICINE

Regarding the data, another of the presentations has been dedicated to ‘Personalized medicine in the post COVID-19 era’, by Dr. Joaquín Dopazo, director of the Clinical Bioinformatics area, Progreso y Salud Foundation.

The expert has highlighted how the Covid-19 pandemic has had among its effects an enhancement of sequencing in different areas that has made it possible to discover “that infectious diseases also have a genetic component that must be taken into account within an approach of personalized medicine”.

All this has allowed, in his opinion, to set in motion “a technological machinery that favors the personalization of treatments and that has no turning back. These factors, together with access to massive clinical data, have increased our capacity for discovery. and the generation of knowledge (biomarkers) which in turn will improve the personalization of medicine “.

For his part, Dr. Alfonso Valencia, professor at the Catalan Institution for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA) and director of the National Institute of Bioinformatics (INB-ISCIII / ELIXIR), has indicated during his speech that “sharing medical and genomic data is essential to progress in biomedical research, with its implications for health, gaining in quantity, diversity and quality of information “.

To do this, he continues, “it is necessary to implement a federated and secure system, use the existing infrastructure in genomics as the basis for its development, and make the data accessible and usable”.