Multidisciplinary management and humanization, the two goals for patients with inherited metabolic diseases

Humanization in patient care, management from a multidisciplinary point of view with the coordination of the Autonomous Communities, in addition to research and early diagnosis, are the four pillars on which the approach against hereditary metabolic diseases is based. . This is clear from the conferences held in Santiago de Compostela on the occasion of the closing of the III Own Master’s Degree in Hereditary Metabolic Diseases and the I Diagnostic and Therapeutic Specialization Course of Congenital Metabolic Diseases. A training offer organized by the Chair of Hereditary Metabolic Diseases of the University of Santiago de Compostela (USC) in collaboration with Sanofi Genzyme and which, as its name suggests, focuses on hereditary metabolic disorders; some pathologies that are produced by genetic abnormalities and that interfere with cellular metabolism.

17 national and international speakers from different medical specialties participated in the conference, with the assistance of researchers and representatives of the health departments.

Among them, Jose Luis Poveda, head of the Hospital Pharmacy Service of the Hospital La Fe de Valencia, who assures that important scientific-technical advances have been made that have improved the hope of patients for rare diseases (RPE), including hereditary and / or congenital metabolic diseases. However, attention has been relegated and overcrowded. “Not only must health care be improved, but all dimensions of patients must be taken into account, both clinical and personal or emotional, “says the expert.

In this sense, initiatives are currently being developed aimed at people affected by this type of pathology, taking into account their specific needs such as the lack of information about the pathology, the diagnostic delay, the need for long journeys to go to their hospital in reference, and the difficulty of access and complexity of the treatments. Another important fact is the inclusion of specific objectives aimed at projects within the humanization plans of the Autonomous Communities.

For María Luz Couce Pico, Director of the Master’s Degree and Head of the Neonatology and Hereditary Metabolic Diseases Service of the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Santiago de Compostela, “Humanization has already been contemplated for many years, but with the new advances, more ways of demonstrating it emerge with face-to-face consultation, follow-up in some cases, video calls, home therapy, etc.”.

The role of the hospital pharmacist is also a humanizing agent, since it is in direct contact with the patient. This care pursues the empowerment of the patient and their environment, through information and training. So affirms it Jose Luis Poveda: “Pharmacy services also carry out activities that contribute to the humanization of care, such as telepharmacy or the informed delivery of medicines without the need to travel to the hospital. Another very important aspect is the creation or promotion of the culture of humanization, incorporating the experience of the patient and the perception of the professionals in the design of the processes and care circuits within the Service ”.

For its part, Alberto Rivera Gallego, responsible for Minority Diseases of the Internal Medicine Service of the Hospital de Meixoeiro-CHUVI (Vigo), also considers of capital importance the preparation for these patients of a comprehensive plan by the autonomous communities. “Until recently there was a dispersion in knowledge and pathologies. With the plan we have the opportunity to group knowledge, care, illnesses, disseminate that experience and form multidisciplinary care groups, which will surely lead to better knowledge and care for the sick ”, he assures.

Rivera, highlights the strategic line that the Galician community has carried out in this regard. “The plan is made up of 7 strategic axes: development of the registry, reinforcement of primary and secondary prevention, standardization of health care, improvement in access to treatments, promotion of social and health coordination, promotion of training and dissemination and promotion of the investigation. These links are essential for the proper functioning of the plan ”, explains the specialist.

Both health professionals and patients have participated in the Galician project. The objective is to make a model for RES that shortens the diagnosis and that has an agile, coordinated and efficient management. “The first steps have been taken and we are trying to ensure that growth is harmonious and that there are no imbalances that could cause a malfunction of the whole. Each strategic line has its control mechanisms that warn about errors with which to put adjustment mechanisms and correct them, ”says Rivera.

Multidisciplinary management in the approach to metabolic diseases is another of the points that have been dealt with in the editions of the master’s degree and the specialization course of this 2021. “Currently this management is being developed, although in many cases it can be improved, so it is necessary to remember the importance of coordination in this type of patient”Says Dr. Couce.

Couce Peak, points out how impossible it is for a specialist to know everything, especially in such low prevalent and complex pathologies, “that is why national reference centers have been created in many of these pathologies (CSUR). It is important to know of their existence and to know where they should be referred if necessary for optimal care, and thus reduce the marked diagnostic and therapeutic delays that occur on several occasions.

In this same line, Jose Luis Poveda considers that excessive specialization without coordination can lead to a partial and fragmented vision of the patient as a person, where each specialist focuses on his or her part, without a global vision of the person. “A multidisciplinary care personalizes care and improves the continuity of processes by facilitating exchange and communication between professionals and services. This integrated care is key in the approach to rare diseases ”. Among them, the hereditary metabolic ones. Very complex pathologies that require that the professionals who treat them have a high level of knowledge, skills and abilities in these pathologies.

It is for this reason that the Chair of Hereditary Metabolic Diseases of the USC and Sanofi Genzyme has been offering their own Master in Hereditary Metabolic Diseases for three years. A proposal that, for Maria Luz Couce Pico, “Aims to increase, deepen and update the global knowledge on rare / minority hereditary metabolic diseases of children and adults both in theoretical and practical content, allowing a very complete update”.

The main novelties addressed this year in this course have been the metabolic pathology of presentation in the adult, the new diagnostic and therapeutic advances, and research and innovation in this field, keeping in mind the empowerment of those affected and the need for units functional with multidisciplinary teams.

Regarding the I Specialist Course, it is aimed at pharmacists who have a special interest in the study and knowledge of these rare diseases.

