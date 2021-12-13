National Academy of Medicine rejects the use of Cuban vaccine prototypes

Representatives of Venezuelan scientific societies insist on rejecting the use of the Cuban vaccine prototypes Abdala and Soberana 02, arguing that they do not have the backing of “serious and independent” international organizations.

The National Academy of Medicine (ANM) expressed its “concern” about the administration of vaccine prototypes to children between 2 and 11 years of age, and warned that “it would violate the Health Rights of this population group.”

“Vaccine candidates for which there is no information published in independent and recognized scientific journals or by international regulatory institutions should not be administered, without the express consent of parents and representatives”, highlights the ANM bulletin number 45 released Monday.

The text adds that the World Health Organization (WHO) has been in favor of vaccinating younger children, “since they not only reduce their role in the transmission of COVID-19, but also protect them from severity. pediatric ”.

Consulted by VOA, Huniades Urbina, pediatrician and secretary of the ANM, commented that they have received “inquiries” from parents who assure that when they go to vaccination centers to immunize their children against COVID-19, in some cases, the staff intends to administer prototypes Cuban vaccines and not the Chinese drug Sinopharm.

“They want to place the Abdala or the Sovereign in place of the announcement that they have made to place the Chinese vaccines. We do not say that the vaccine candidates are good or bad because we do not have information, what we do say is that there is no authorization from some serious international, authorized, independent entity and that they have not given approval to these two vaccine candidates for any age “, stressed.

In this sense, the ANM urges parents and representatives “to be vigilant” about the type of vaccine administered to children and adolescents when they are taken to vaccination centers.

Regarding the expansion of the vaccination plan with Sinopharm, to children from three years of age, Urbina stressed that, although there is no direct authorization from the WHO, each country is autonomous when deciding the health measures it implements.

“In Venezuela, although there is no work at least known from the Academy that has been done with this population group, we do have the knowledge of Chile and Uruguay that did work with their population and are placing the Sinopharm vaccine from the three years. Probably in Venezuela, using these data from the southern cone, the decision has been made to vaccinate our child population after three years, ”he said.

According to officials of the Government of Venezuela, 81.6% of the population in the country has already been vaccinated and recently President Nicolás Maduro said he hopes that the goal of 90% will be reached by December 31.

