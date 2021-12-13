New technological method to steal cars and how to avoid it

Spain has historically ranked third – only behind Italy and the United Kingdom – among the European countries with the highest rates of vehicle theft. It is estimated that about a hundred vehicles are stolen a day, according to data provided by LoJack Spain.

In other articles we have already explained some of the most used theft methods and the car models that most interest lovers of other things. However, over the past few years, technology has allowed criminals to refine their techniques to steal faster and leave as few clues as possible.

Criminals who use this modus operandi are more focused on high-end vehicles

This has been detected by investigators from the York Regional Police Theft Unit who have warned of a new method used by thieves to track and steal high-end vehicles in the York region. The most amazing? That the device they use to carry out the theft is Apple’s AirTag.

The apple brand sells this product as a locator for everyday objects, such as keys or wallets. The owner only has to place the AirTag on the object and when they cannot find it, they can search for it from their iPhone or other compatible devices by accessing the new Objects tab of the Search app or saying “Hey Siri, where’s my wallet?” If the object is close, the speaker that incorporates the AirTag will sound and you will only have to follow the track, if on the contrary it is far away, the device will send a bluetooth signal that will inform you of the distance and the exact position of the object. This device has an approximate price of about 35 euros.

Criminals use Apple AirTag device to track and steal high-end vehicles

Although at first glance it does not represent any danger, it could be from the moment thieves have started using it to track the cars they want to steal. According to the York Regional Police, since last September the agents have already investigated five incidents of this type.

The AirTag is like a badge, just over 3 centimeters in diameter

To carry out the theft, criminals go to public places such as shopping centers or parking lots and there they place the tracking device in some inconspicuous part of the vehicle that, as we have said, is usually high-end. Once located, the robbers will follow their target until they reach the victim’s residence.





At this point, muggers generally use screwdrivers to open one of the doors and gain access inside the car, ensuring at all times that the alarms are not activated. Once inside, an electronic device, which mechanics normally use to reprogram the factory settings, is connected to the OBD port (On Board Diagnostics, it is the diagnostic system that allows us to know what happens to our car and how to fix it) below from the dash and reprograms the vehicle to accept a key that the thieves have brought with them. When the reprogramming is complete, the vehicle will start and the thieves will take it away.

In order to protect citizens, the York Police Force advises vehicle owners to follow the following safety tips.

How to prevent your car from being stolen

one

If possible, park your vehicle in a locked garage. Most of the vehicles are stolen on the street.



two

Use a steering wheel lock. It will also act as a visible deterrent.



3

Install a lock on the OBD. This simple device can be purchased online and blocks access to the computer port where thieves gain access to reprogram vehicle keys.



4

Consider purchasing a quality video surveillance system. Make sure the cameras are in place and working properly for day and night use. Familiarize yourself with the system so that you can easily review and access it.



5

Inspect your vehicle regularly and call the police if you notice any suspicious potential tracking devices.





