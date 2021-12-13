New York City Trash Pickers Earned Up to $ 100,000 Working Overtime in 2020 | Univision 41 New York WXTV

About 100 New York City garbage collectors and their bosses received salaries of up to $ 300,000 in 2020.

According to a report in the New York newspaper The New York Post, the huge salaries were due to excess overtime worked.

The newspaper interviewed Christopher Tamas, a supervisor in the Bronx who was hired in 2000, as the “king” of overtime. His total compensation in 2020 was $ 299,160, after earning $ 170,883 in overtime.

Working 12 hours nonstop

A representative of the Department of Health told the Post that the lucrative wage increase for workers was the result of staff shortages during the COVID-19 epidemic. Other factors were delays in hiring replacements and heavy snow last year.

“For two years, I had dark marks under my eyes that then started to fade,” former sanitation supervisor Devon Graham told the newspaper. “The last two years were quite unusual. I was constantly working thanks to COVID. “There were days when I worked 12 hours without stopping.

The newspaper noted that many of those who saw an increase in pay were supervisors of the Department of Health of retirement age.

