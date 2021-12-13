New York mourning the death of King Vicente Fernández

A legend dies, an idol of ranchera music and Mexican culture. Vicente Fernández passed away at age 81 and the world of Mexican and international music is in mourning.

From her business, Reyna Robles listens to her music and remembers that, at 5 years old, her parents took her to a Vicente concert at Madison Square Garden, and now she explains that her music leaves a mark on her generation: “She was a girl “My parents at that time were immigrants and meeting him was an honor. I also have the good fortune to say that he carried me when I went to his concert.”

RELATED STORIES:

Last Sunday morning, after hearing the unfortunate news, the Hispanic community kept an eye on their screens to say goodbye to Vicente Fernández, affectionately known among his loyal followers as Chente.

This ranchera music star had been going through critical moments with his health for months, according to a statement published on his Instagram account, as a result of a fall he suffered on his ranch, which caused a spinal cord injury to the cervical spine. so he underwent surgery and was trying to recover from it. Many are moved by his departure.

For Piedad Busdamente, an Ecuadorian professional stylist: “I have always been a fan of the entire Fernández family. It has really hurt me a lot because we always adore that music and the simplicity of it.”

Vicente Fernández leaves decades of artistic career, in his beginnings he sang in a nightclub, in the Mexican restaurant, “Amanecer Tapatío” and according to what he recounted in an interview, he sang for the tips that the public wanted to give him and from those humble beginnings he became the singer-songwriter of several hits, beginning with songs written by Armando Manzanero, “It seems that it was yesterday and Forgive me” and iconic songs by Federico Mendez like ‘Volver, Volver’ and ‘Por tu maldito amor’. He was awarded and has three Grammys, 8 Latin Grammys and he did not leave without leaving his mark on the “Hollywood Walk of Fame”.

[[SOT — Severiano Cuautle- Dueño de Antojitos Mexicanos/ restaurante en Sunset Park ]]

“It is a true sadness, the loss of the last king as they say but at the same time leaves us very happy, an example for everything he gave us.”

[[STAND UP]]

Vicente Fernandez, transcends to become an iconic symbol of ranchera music, music that for generations has been part of our great celebrations and daily life. This Sunday, after his departure, he leaves a musical legacy that will remain throughout history. In Brooklyn, Doris Bardales NY1 News.