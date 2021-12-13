New York offers more than 75 walks to enjoy the first day of the year outdoors – Telemundo New York (47)

New York State will host the event First Day Hikes, o First Day Walks, for New Yorkers to celebrate the first day of 2022 by enjoying time outdoors.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday encouraged New Yorkers to participate in one of the hikes in state parks, historic sites, wildlife areas, trails and public lands on January 1, as part of this holiday season’s activities and to celebrate. the new Year

The variety of hikes on offer includes seal hikes, fire tower hikes, lakefront trails, boardwalks, towpaths, hikes along waterfalls, historic properties, military forts, and more.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) and the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) organize or partner with voluntary organizations to plan the many walks that take place as part of the popular program First day hikes which marks the eleventh anniversary.

The hikes are great for families and typically range from one to five miles, depending on location and conditions. Hiking offered in over 75 state parks, historic sites, DEC state lands, wildlife areas, nature trails, Forest preserve and environmental education centers with select sites offering multiple event options. FDH events may include raffles for an annual Empire Pass, as well as souvenir gifts.

You can find a list of New York State first-day hikes, location details, format, pre-registration requirements, and additional information online here or here.

Interested participants are encouraged to check the details of their preferred host site and pre-register when necessary. Alternative locations should be considered as capacity restrictions and registration limits may affect availability.

Starting in Massachusetts in 1992, First Day Hikes, o Walks on the First Day, is a national event that takes place in all 50 states of the country.