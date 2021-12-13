New York will have a Monday night with breezy weather and clear skies | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

rebuilding their lives.adriana: thanks to ourmariela.importantservices.We return with Jeús Ópez and himfull weather report.we will have rain or snow in theprognosis?jeús: with those temperatures youtemperatures are maintainedabove the point offreezing.mostly clear skies,There we will start in the afternoon andtonight.50 and three for central park,newark on 55.not normal is 45,since the temperatures haveraised up to 6 ° above42nd to monticello, manhattan50 °, white plains 48 °, islip46 °.but go to the changes in thelast 24 hours.13th reference for whiteplains, 7th for monticello, inguard.winds blowing from the southmake temperaturesincrease during the afternoon tonine miles per hour forwhite plains.and in other areas until the 15thmiles per hour.I’m monkey monitoring asystem that is between dallas andhouston, which brings timeunstable and rain.the other is west in thePacific entering California.the system will bringhot temperatures, since thewind will blow from the southand they bring a little tempest.the rain starts from theWednesday at 6:00 a.m.late.42 ° at sunrise or 8:00 a.m.the morning.at 3:00 in the afternoon at 51 °,another day with the temperaturesexceeding the normal of 45for this season of the year.for wednesday, 52 withenough cloudiness.that day is going to rain during thelate, especially from6:00 in the afternoon.for Thursday at 58,we border 60 by ThursdayI was scammed because if thetemperature reaches 63, seía