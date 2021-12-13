NJ COVID Hospitalizations Rise 25% in Just One Week; School infections also increase – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know The number of people hospitalized in New Jersey due to COVID-19 increased 25% in less than a week.

NEW JERSEY – The number of people hospitalized in New Jersey due to COVID-19 increased 25% in less than a week, and Gov. Phil Murphy said infection rates in schools are also increasing.

To be sure, the state is still in a much better position than it was a year ago, thanks to vaccines. But as the highly contagious Omicron variant begins to spread more widely, state and local governments are taking more and more steps to try to stamp out the spread of the virus again.

Murphy provided new data Monday on intra-school transmission rates and hospitalization rates across the state amid a spike in overall cases after Thanksgiving gatherings. The number of new positive PCR tests in the state has more than doubled in the past four weeks, according to the governor’s data.

The numbers represent one of the largest increases in cases among schools in the state. When comparing the total cases among school personnel (per 1,000 people) for the first and last week of November, educators have seen that the number of positive cases more than doubled.

Cases among students have decreased slightly, just 4%, between the second week of November and the first week of December, according to the most recent data shared by the state. Between those weeks, however, the state saw a massive drop in cases, dropping almost in half.

“The number of cases, as you can see, it becomes quite obvious that we have experienced, as we expected and predicted, a post-Thanksgiving spike,” Murphy said last week. “There is no other way to see these numbers.”

In the past six days, hospitalizations in New Jersey have seen a 25% increase for a total of 1,650 patients. That number, higher than officials would like to see in the winter, is nearly a third of the hospitalizations recorded exactly a year ago. On December 13, 2020, the state recorded 3,596 hospitalizations.

Cases that are a result of direct in-school transmission are in line with the increase we’ve been seeing generally, yet these numbers are still in the range where we believe the layered approach to protection we’ve taken in our schools has kept in -school transmission in check. pic.twitter.com/RxaMVX1qsH – Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 13, 2021

Murphy reiterated his concerns Monday about the overwhelming majority of unvaccinated hospitalized COVID patients.

“Looking at the hospital numbers, the most recent data tells us that the hospitalization rate among the unvaccinated is more than six times that of vaccinated people,” he said.

“Hundreds of thousands of children have received the vaccines and they have done very, very well. We need to protect them so that those who cannot get vaccinated now are also protected. In times of high transmissibility and high cases, it is going to flow into our schools, and that’s what we’re seeing now. I can only suggest that if you want to protect our children, get vaccinated, “said Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.

As in New York and across the US, most cases still appear to be of the delta variant and New Jersey has only confirmed one case of the Omicron variant so far.

Unlike the neighboring city of the Big Apple, which will begin to require children between the ages of 5 and 11 to show proof of at least one dose of the vaccine when dining inside restaurants, going to gyms or watching Broadway shows. , Murphy said that’s not the plan, but an option.

“We follow that trend of both people getting infected through transmission within the school, but also more often infection coming from outside,” he said. “Nothing is ever taken off the table, but there are no plans as we sit here today demanding vaccinations on our children.”