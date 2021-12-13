NVIDIA: The Three Best RTX Laptops For Parties | Christmas Mexico | Spain | SPORTS-PLAY

Christmas is a great time to update our equipment, whether it’s for gaming or professional-quality video editing. Among all the offerings, GeForce RTX laptops from NVIDIA They have three alternatives for these parties according to the client’s needs.

“This year the series of laptops with RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti was launched, which are located in the same price range as laptops with GTX 1650 Ti and GTX 1660 Ti and bring extra benefits to consider, such as: Ray Tracing , DLSS, Reflex, Broadcast, Studio and much more “said Alexandre Ziebert, NVIDIA Technical Marketing Manager for Latin America.

ASUS Vivobook

ASUS Vivobook with GeForce RTX 3050 is powered by NVIDIA Studio to enhance creative applications by giving them a completely inspiring level of performance and capability. You will also have acceleration for dozens of scientific and engineering applications, such as AutoCad, Blender, Encape, among others; as well as the most used video and audio editing programs: Adobe Premier PRO, DaVinci Resolve, REDCINE-X PRO, among others.

Another tool is NVIDIA Broadcast, which transforms any room into a home studio and you can take your live streaming, voice chats, and video conference calls to the next level with AI-enhanced voice and video.

GPU: GeForce RTX 3050 | CPU: Intel Core i5 | RAM: 16Gb | Screen: 15.6 ″

MSI GF3

A useful solution to face academic requirements while taking the first steps in the world of gaming. It has a GeForce RTX 3050 GPU and is characterized by being thin. It provides Dynamic Boost 2.0, Ray Tracing, Reflex, more than 60 frames per second in Full HD gaming and is quieter thanks to Whispermode 2.0 technology.

GPU: GeForce RTX 3050 | CPU: Intel Core i5 | RAM: 8 Gb | Screen: 15 ″

ACER Nitro 5

This laptop comes with the GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. Here you can run applications such as Adobe Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Lightroom, DaVinci Resolve, Blender, Maya, Sketchup, among many others. RTX ON technology makes it possible to reach 1080p in Ultra over 60 frames per second.

The GPU allows you to run NVIDIA Broadcast, which is taking center stage in daily work by allowing, through AI, to remove ambient noise, blur, change or eliminate the background of the webcam image. NVIDIA DLSS improves gaming performance with or without RTX enabled, and NVIDIA Reflex reduces system latency in competitive games like Valorant, Fortnite, and Call of Duty Warzone.

GPU: GeForce RTX 3060 | CPU: Intel Core i5 / Intel Core i7 | RAM: 8Gb / 16Gb | Screen: 15 ″

