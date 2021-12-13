NYC real estate attorney pleads guilty to stealing millions of dollars from clients to pay for their lifestyle – Telemundo New York (47)

A real estate attorney working in New York could be sentenced next year to more than 13 years behind bars after pleading guilty to stealing more than $ 14 million from clients.

The Manhattan district attorney announced a guilty plea of ​​Mitchell Kossoff, a 68-year-old attorney, to grand theft in the first, second and third degree, as well as a plan to defraud the charges.

Prosecutors had alleged that Kossoff stole a sum of $ 14.6 million from the escrow accounts of nearly three dozen clients. From December 2017 to April 2021, the Manhattan-based attorney transferred portions of money from his accounts to one that he could access.

Kossoff had been accused of using the stolen funds to return some of his clients, some of whom he had already taken from them. The money was also used to pay his personal credit card bills and the monthly rent for a luxury apartment in New York City, prosecutors said.

“To fund his own business and lifestyle, Mitchell Kossoff stole huge sums of money that belonged to people who trusted him,” District Attorney Cy Vance said Monday.

Kossoff’s plan fell apart in March when prosecutors said his clients discovered that the lawyer was not transferring funds with escrow accounts in accordance with his agreements. Prosecutors said those clients contacted authorities when Kossoff stopped responding.

The Manhattan district attorney said Kossoff pleaded guilty to all counts in the New York State Supreme Court. He now faces 4½ to 13½ years in prison.

Kossoff’s sentencing is scheduled for April 6, 2022.