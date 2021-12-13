NYCFC to visit New York City Hall after winning the MLS Cup

After the weekend in which New York City FC rose to the title of MLS Cup 2021, which represents the first for an institution with 7 seasons of existence, those directed by Ronny Deila will receive the ‘Keys to the City’ this Tuesday, December 14 from City Hall, New York City Hall.

“It’s a historic victory for NYCFC and New York City.… ”, were the words of Mayor Bill de Blasio. “The courage, tenacity and resilience that the team showed in the season and the final have been an inspiration. On behalf of 8.8 million New Yorkers, Congratulations to our champions!”.

He also spoke NYCFC CEO Brad Sims, “We can’t wait to bring the trophy to our city, walk through City Hall and celebrate with everyone…”. On the importance of obtaining it for New York, “We take responsibility to play ‘For the City’”.

The MLS Champion Recognition Ceremony will begin at 12 PM ET. Access will be allowed for those who have previously registered, a vaccination card and official identification will be requested for those over 5 years of age.