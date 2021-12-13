Octavio Ocaña, family fulfills his will with one of his plans | AFP

The beloved Octavio Ocaña could not make it to the appointment, he had everything planned for before the end of this 2021, but his family did it for him. The beloved actor who played Benito Rivers in the Televisa Necinos series had an engagement this December, but he did not count that he would not make it to this date alive.

The Pérez Ocaña family met at Calle Allende, number eight, Barrón Centro in Nicolás Romero, all this to fulfill one of the plans and wishes that Octavio Ocana He had without taking into account that something would happen to him before the date.

Nerea Godínez, Bertha Ocaña and the parents of the beloved actor, Ana Lucía and Octavio Pérez, gathered in a commercial premises for an important event, the opening of a cafeteria that excited “Benito” and that he would have promised to do.

It was Octavio’s sister, Bertha, who shared the photos of the inauguration of Churros & Cofee on social networks, ensuring that with this they fulfilled one of the pending commitments of the Televisa star.

My beautiful king ️ today we fulfill one of your plans that you had before the end of the year, this shows the great human being that you were and that you were always there for your family and friends❤️.

In the images you can see Octavio Ocaña’s loved ones smile again after a month and a half of his painful departure, according to his father, at the hands of the authorities.

The actor’s sister shared that they performed that act in his memory and that it showed what a great human being he was, as he was always there to support his family and friends at all times.

You were going to inaugurate the Café☕ but we did it in your memory my heaven because in our lives everything is for you and for you and we will always be there for the people you loved so much and who loved you so much ❤️ very successful in this new project, we love you very much Fam. Alemán .

It was announced that said business would be owned by the Alemán family, people very close to Benito and the Pérez Ocaña family, which is why it was important for the 22-year-old to be part of their business.

Despite having many things against, the family of Octavio Ocana He has assured that he will not rest until justice is done for the artist, his father, after laying his remains to rest, has dedicated himself to seeking the justice that they long for their son.