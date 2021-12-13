Orbelín Pineda lights the alarms before the hiring of a star in Celta de Vigo

Orbelín Pineda was surprised in the last hours with a news from Celta de Vigo that forced him to speed up his departure process from Cruz Azul.

Orbelín Pineda began the procedures to leave Cruz Azul as soon as possible after having received worrying news from Celta de Vigo about the imminent hiring of a star in his position.

The Wizard He decided to wait for the end of his contract with the cement institution so that the Spanish team could get their services for free without paying a transfer fee.

However, Pineda is waiting for them to execute a termination clause in Cruz Azul to join the ranks of Eduardo Coudet as soon as possible before the appearance of a figure that will compete internally with the midfielder for a place in the starting structure. .

PSG is in the process of making a place in the squad due to the abundance of proper names, to which the Chacho expects to acquire Rafinha’s services for the upcoming transfer market.

Given the departure of Denis Suárez, the arrival of the 28-year-old Brazilian footballer through a definitive sale could be bad news for Orbelín Pineda, who must win his place against a player with a recognized career in the Old Continent.

In this way, at the insistence of the former Chivas de Guadalajara player to join Celta de Vigo as soon as possible, the directors of Cruz Azul will have to fix the numbers to fulfill their wish or enforce the contract in force until the end of December.