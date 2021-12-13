Osasuna vs. Barcelona – Match Report – December 12, 2021

(Jordi Blanco, ESPN Digital) – Barcelona failed again and added an insufficient draw in Pamplona against Osasuna, which prevented their victory in the final stretch of a highly contested match thanks to Ávila’s late goal, with an exceptional shot from outside from the area that Araújo brushed and surprised Ter Stegen to place the depressing 2-2 for a Xavi team that still does not take off … And begins to contemplate the future with more fear than hope.

Until then, Barcelona enjoyed a long-suffering victory thanks to a goal from Abde at the beginning of the second half, a goal that came immediately after an involuntary hand from Busquets in his own area when he inadvertently deflected a rebound from his teammate Gavi.

The blaugrana captain’s hand, evident and indisputable, was not considered punishable by the referee for being close to the body, apart from being a ball cleared by a teammate, and gave way 14 seconds later to the goal of the Moroccan striker, the most successful footballer. Outstanding of his team in attack, causing danger in each band run and rounded off in this way, with his first goal in the first team, an afternoon to remember.

For the memory there will also be the 0-1 that meant in the same way Nico’s first goal … And not too many things more in terms of a Barça that went through many problems, hardly ever imposed its theoretical superiority and had to roll up its sleeves and fight, rather than shine, before the push of the red team.

Barça came out with determination to the game and after two attempts by Osasuna managed to advance on the scoreboard thanks to an excellent assist from Gavi that Nico finished off, entering from behind and remaining alone in front of Herrera. It seemed made the most difficult when just two minutes later a monumental error in the marking of the rear to a lateral center allowed David García to finish off in comfort and overcome Ter Stegen, very slow in the reaction.

With the tie a war of nerves began. Barça could barely have the ball in their possession, kept in the center of the field by Gavi and Nico, pushed by the magnificent contribution of Abde at the end but without the accompaniment of a Dembélé that did not wake up until the second half nor that of Luuk of Jong, who in his first start with Xavi went little less than unnoticed, quite the opposite of Umtiti, who debuted this season with a more than correct performance in a defense, as always, too long-suffering.

Barça reached the break with an advantage with work and as soon as the second half began, after six minutes, the controversial play arrived with the hand of Busquets and subsequent goal by Abde, which gave way to a new game, with Osasuna launched in attack without blush and Barça, again, trying to compromise, wanting to combine but never finding the right tone.

Again Frenkie de Jong very off and Nico tired, the final stretch of the crash ventured as a physical suffering for the Catalan team, trying to keep the guy in front of the push of an Osasuna … which ended up finding the prize at 87 minutes with Chimy Avila’s great goal that meant the draw and a new depression for Barça, no longer only incapable of linking two victories in the championship … but also increasingly removed from the European positions.