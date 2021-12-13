Panorama – An investigation aimed at nuclear reactors may bring important advances in the storage of solar and wind energy

The company has developed a method to control the corrosion of substances that would otherwise be highly corrosive. Backed by an investment of around 12 million euros from its current shareholders, Seaborg has launched a sister company, Hyme Energy ApS, to commercialize solutions for energy storage. Their goal is to build a pilot plant in the next 18 months, and they expect the first commercial facility to be operational within three years.

“Our mission at Hyme is to bring low-cost, large-scale energy storage to solve the intermittency challenges of solar and wind power. Thermal energy storage can be key to stabilizing the grid, allowing a constant supply of energy and accelerating the deployment of wind and solar ”, explains the CEO of Hyme and co-founder of Seaborg Ask Emil Løvschall-Jensen.

Hyme technology is a chemical control method that retains corrosion using sodium hydroxide. It was developed by Seaborg thinking of a compact nuclear reactor based on molten salts. With its new discovery, Hyme hopes “to be able to cut the cost of the facilities of long-term and large-scale energy storage, regardless of geographic limitations ”.

As the CEO and co-founder of Seaborg points out, Troels Schönfeldt, “The storage of thermal energy with molten salts is not new, but as a technology it has commercial difficulties due to the price of so-called solar salts. Many alternatives have been investigated, but normally no chemist in their right mind would see a solution in something as corrosive as sodium hydroxide. However, in the development of our reactor, we needed to use it. “

According to Troels Schönfeldt, the discovery has put them “in a bind. On the one hand, we could not stop focusing on our mission centered on the compact molten salt reactor thinking of bringing energy to regions that do not have access to it and do not have renewable resources. But we couldn’t pass up this opportunity either. That is why we decided to establish a sister company focused solely on developing an innovative, low-cost, high-capacity storage system. Science demands that we use all the tools in our hands to combat climate change ”.

Ask Emil Løvschall-Jensen adds that “we are looking to commercialize sodium hydroxides as a key component in energy storage, and we are doing it through a different company, Hyme, to take advantage of the synergies that arise with Seaborg. Together, we can continue to be pioneers in the development of materials and chemical control for molten salts at high temperatures ”.

The size of a house

Molten sodium hydroxide has an “excellent ability to store large amounts of heat. An installation that produces 1 GWh could store enough energy with sodium hydroxides to supply 100,000 homes with electricity and heat it for ten hours and does not require more space than that of a family home ”, explain those responsible for Hyme.

Sodium hydroxide is a substance produced from seawater as a by-product of chlorine production and costs about one sixth of the price of salts currently used for storage. In addition, hydroxides can contain more heat per unit of salt, making it more efficient and reducing the amount of salt needed compared to the salts used today. “What could lower the cost of these new salts approximately 90% ”. Therefore, Hyme estimates that “the cost of storage systems could be cut in half by using these new salts.” These new systems could be built on a different scale, depending on the needs.

The key technology enabler is chemical control that limits corrosion of structural materials in contact with molten salt. Chemistry control is developed by Seaborg. Hyme, named after the acronym for hydroxide and melt (to melt), has obtained the rights to develop the concept from the current laboratory level and commercialize it on a global level.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena), if we want to meet the climate targets of the Paris Agreement, the world needs to triple the total thermal energy storage capacity which is currently around 230 GW to more than 800 GW in the year 2030.