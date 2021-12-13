Park Lane New York, luxury flagship in The Big Apple

The big Apple witness a remodeling deluxe enclosure. The hotel Park Lane New York, located a few steps from Central Park, is now a unique and exclusive refuge that captivates the interior of the 47-story historic building where it lives.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here

With a spectacular view towards the skyline of the big city, Park Lane New York shows its new face after its remodeling process, starting from the natural exuberance of the hotel and the wonders of the changing season of Central park. Park Lane is established as a tribute to wonders close to your location.

The 610 hotel rooms have, for the most part, Privileged panoramic views of New York towards one of the most internationally recognized parks –Central Park–, in turn and looking up, you will be able to contemplate the horizon quirky Manhattan.

Photo: Park Lane New York.

You can also read: La Casa de la Playa: A home to experience the ‘exclusive’ to the sound of the Mexican Caribbean

LOCAL ARTISTS

Among the new remodeling of the design are some murals in the hallways and rooms of Park Lane New York created by local artists, providing a artistic accent in the facilities.

Guests will be able to appreciate the art of the murals created by local artists on the premises. Photo: Park Lane New York.

The new chapter in the hotel’s history also provides the opportunity to offer a bold gastronomic offer with a modern approach to dine and drink inside it.

PHILOSOPHY SPACES

Three spaces consolidate its philosophy of food and beverages: Rose lane, an 80-seat lobby bar with an outdoor promenade; Harry’s New York Bar, an intimate restaurant on the second floor of the hotel; Y Darling, located on the rooftop of Central Park South at the top of the hotel. Located in the floor 47, the exclusive cocktail bar will offer the best experience in town in the company of the spectacular views.

Rose Lane. Photo: Park Lane New York.

In trend:

Ethereal: A sublime dream to renew the spirit

Tourism Industry Heads to 2022 Platinum in Latin America

Romantic Getaway in Beverly Hills

The hotel also has four spaces to hold the event of your dreams. Headed by The Park Room and The Empire Room, the second floor of the hotel is an autonomous environment with 15 foot ceilings, divisible spaces and natural light, a find uncommon throughout this proposal.

The spaces of its restaurants also offer a new look. Photo: Park Lane New York.

Its location, between the streets 5th and 6th makes it a perfect showcase to tour the attractions of New York through a hike. Those who have visited the city will know what it is easy to fall in love with her through its fusion of history, style and avant-garde.

Do not miss: The Ritz- Carlton establishes its luxury flagship in Mexico City

That is how Park Lane New York redefines the look and feel of traditional luxury by using bold colors and eclectic textures that invoke a joy and accessibility previously unrelated to “Billionaires’ Row.”

Follow us on:

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram