Pedro Fernández, the “unofficial” member of the Vicente Fernández dynasty

Thanks to Vicente, Pedro Fernández was able to get his first record deal as a child (Photo: Twitter @ pedro_fer)

The death of Vicente Fernández has shocked the Mexican public and beyond national borders where the music of the charro helped to build an identity. With extensive experience in music, film and television, andl charro from Huentitán Deceased at 81, he leaves a legacy in the entertainment and cultural field of the country.

And it is that the interpreter of Law of the hill He had been the patriarch until his last breath of the Fernández Dynasty flame, derived from the family he formed next to his now widow María del Refugio Cuquita Abarca, with whom Vicente procreated his children Junior, Gerardo and Alejandro Fernández, also called “The three foals”.

In addition to his children, the late exponent of vernacular music extended his artistic legacy to his grandchildren, among them Alex and Camila Fernández, who have already started their musical career in the Mexican regional scene.

Vicente was the patriarch of the large Fernández Abarca family and their descendants (Photo: Instagram / @ vicentefdez)

But it is another exponent of the genre who has also been linked to the singer of This jealousy, is about Pedro Fernández, who was discovered from an early age by Chente.

Despite the fact that they “share” a surname, There is no blood link between the charro and the singer of The adventurer, who bears the real name of Jose Martin Cuevas. It was when he was six years old that the artist, helped by his father José Luis Cuevas Cobos, looked for an opportunity in the musical environment, where Vicente extended his hand to witness his performance in a palenque in Jalisco.

After knowing the talent of the little one, Chente got him a contract with the CBS label, which “Pedrito” cemented his career by adopting the surname of his godfather: Fernández, in addition to the name of a legend of the genre, Pedro Infante.

Pedro Fernández is currently starring in the series “Malverde: the patron saint” (Photo: Archive)

With the contract came the song The one with the blue backpack, theme with which Pedrito Fernández He reached fame at his young age and since then both singers had a friendship and a strong bond that made the public believe that the little artist was indeed the son of Don Vicente.

This is how the late actor, businessman and exponent of the Mexican vernacular recalled it:

“Pedro does not tell the story as it is, because it is more tender. I sang that day in Tlaquepaque and a man arrives and brings me a child of this size, when he was a little boy he was very short, and he says ‘let him sing’ a daddy song. And he sang me one called My land and he sang me one that I recorded, which is called Horse racing… and I heard it and my jaw dropped. He sang and from there they signed the contract, from there comes the story of Raúl Velasco to the ranch in Tlaquepaque and it was very fashionable “recalled the late singer a couple of years ago for the program First hand.

Through the decades, both artists maintained a close bond (Photo: Twitter @ pedro_fer)

“He hits him The blue backpack Pedrito and then I took Alejandro, a little boy, and I put on a very laborious song, which was Alexandra, with the mariachi Vargas, and he forgets the song, and I go out like a bull, and he wanted to sing and my tears came out, and I told him ‘sing, sing another one, well’, and he starts with The blue backpack, and he opened it, I did not know he had that voice, at four years old. And everyone believed that Pedrito was my son, so The blue backpack made Pedro and made al Foal ”, then added.

After knowing the death of the artist, Pedro Fernández dedicated an emotional message to whoever was his musical godfather, This is how he expressed it on his Twitter account:

The theme “The one with the blue backpack” was the artist’s letter of introduction that was discovered by Vicente Fernández (Photo: Archive)

“Thank you very much, godfather, you will live in my mind and in my heart. Thank you for the beautiful gesture you had for the start of my career. We will always remember you through the wonderful legacy of your songs. May God have you in his glory. My condolences to his entire family, “wrote the interpreter in the message that currently accumulates more than 2,000 favs.

