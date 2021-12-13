People use ‘microdoses’ of psychedelics to improve their well-being during the pandemic

There has been a turnaround in recreational drug users taking small doses of psychedelics, such as LSD and hallucinogenic mushrooms, to improve your well-being and mental health during the pandemicnoted a leading addiction expert.

People were microdosing to self-medicate instead of following the trend, popularized in Silicon Valley, of using small amounts of psychedelics to boost creativity, noted Professor Adam Winstock, founder and director of the Global Drug Survey.

The 2021 survey revealed that among those surveyed who used both microdoses and psychiatric medications, nearly half reported having reduced or discontinued their prescription medications.

Winstock, a consulting psychiatrist and addiction medicine specialist based in London, commented that the findings suggested that people were experimenting with microdosing during the pandemic, perhaps due to increased waiting times for mental health services.

The report also revealed that people experimented with a wide variety of psychedelics. About a third of people who microdosed LSD or hallucinogenic mushrooms (psilocybin) indicated that they also tried other substances, such as ecstasy (MDMA), ketamine, a dissociative anesthetic, and ayahuasca, a potent cocktail of hallucinogenic plants revered by indigenous healers.

While a dose of LSD to experience a trip is about 100 micrograms, ambitious Silicon Valley tech workers praise the effect of consuming 10-20 micrograms every few days on their creativity and productivity, and in the UK people indicate they do so for similar reasons.

“In the past, people used microdoses to enhance their performance and creativity,” Winstock said. “Now, I think people are directing its use towards microdosing to improve their well-being and to treat his mental health problems ”.

Of the fifth of microdose users who said they were taking psychiatric medications, about a quarter indicated that they stopped taking their medications completely and another quarter reduced their use.

“This, in my opinion, is the shift away from microdosing towards mental health treatment,” added Winstock, who is an honorary clinical professor at the Institute of Epidemiology and Healthcare at University College London.

More than a fifth of respondents who used LSD and magic mushrooms in the past 12 months reported that microdosed any of these drugs during that period.

Three-quarters of them reported no side effects, while about 10% reported unwanted mental effects and 8% reported physical effects.

Winstock was cautious about the findings, noting that most psychedelic and mental health research included full doses of the drugs.

He also commented that he hoped the survey would encourage mental health services, psychiatric facilities and legislators to positively address microdosing, adding that if the practice remains illegal, vulnerable people could be exploited or accidentally ingest hallucinogenic doses and harmful.

The largest placebo-controlled trial of psychedelics to date by researchers at Imperial College London found that the improved mood reported by microdosing users could simply be the placebo effect.

One of the principal investigators on that study, Dr. David Erritzoe, clinical director of the university’s Center for Psychedelic Research, said he supported further clinical trials on the potential benefits of microdosing.

However, he added that the uproar around this practice led to people reporting exaggerated positive effects.

“The problem is that it is a bit countercultural and comes from something as cool as Silicon Valley. We have bestselling books by great people writing about how they transformed their lives. And it takes advantage of skepticism about the medical expertise and Big Pharma. All of this raises people’s expectations and a possible placebo effect ”.

The 2021 Global Drug Survey, which received responses from more than 32 thousand people from more than 20 countries between December 2020 and March 2021, also pointed out the impact of Covid-19, with a slight decrease in the use of recreational drugs. .

Although psychedelic use declined slightly during that period, Winstock noted that data for the previous six years showed an upward trend in their use.

Many people also reported taking more precautions when using drugs in the social sphere during the pandemic.

Of the 14,000 respondents who reported using marijuana, 42% said they shared a joint, vape, pipe or glass pipe with other people less often during the pandemic.

Just under a quarter (24%) indicated that were more likely to consume joints, pipes, and glass pipes prepared exclusively by themselves, while a fifth indicated that their social distancing increased when consuming marijuana.

Of those surveyed who reported using cocaine, 26% said they were less likely to share a straw or snort with another person, while a fifth said they were less likely to snort a line prepared by someone else.