Pep Guardiola warns about the expulsion of Raúl Jiménez and surprises the fans of Mexico

Pep Guardiola was blunt with the expulsion of Raúl Jiménez in Manchester City’s victory against Wolverhampton in the Premier League.

December 11, 2021 19:24 hs

The child expulsion of Raúl Jiménez generated the ridicule of a series of analysts and the disappointment of their own when it was one of the figures of the staff, although Pep Guardiola took it seriously and was blunt in a press conference.

The Aztec striker had caused a foul against one of the footballers cityzens and ended up receiving a yellow card. Immediately he did not leave the regulation distance for the first touch of his rival and ended up receiving the second warning.

Once the result was consummated and after the signs of discomfort by Bruno Lage at a press conference, Pep Guardiola was blunt and assured that the expulsion of the Wolf of Tepejío it was good.

“The first yellow card to Jiménez was the same as the yellow cards we granted to Rodri and Rubén Días. The second yellow card is completely fair,” the Catalan strategist remarked in the first instance regarding the situations in which the referee was the protagonist.

In this way, Guardiola ended up analyzing the style of play of the Wolves and the difficulties they encountered: “We were better with 11 players and Wolves’ 10. It is very difficult against a team that does not want to play. Eight players along with Adama Traoré and Raúl Jiménez came down to close the middle.”

In any case, the former Barcelona coach ended up highlighting the superiority of his team and the patience they had to find to win a new victory and position themselves in first place with one point more than Liverpool.