Pepe Aguilar: ‘I was a very fan of Vicente and I will continue’

For Pepe Aguilar, Don Vicente Fernández was always present and will continue to do so.

With deep sadness he regretted the death of “El Charro de Huentitán” and the situation his children, grandchildren and Doña Cuquita are going through, although he assured that he will continue to live in the hearts of his followers and admirers, like him.

“The last time I saw Don Vicente in person was at a radio festival at Arena VFG (around 2014), we were the Aguilar family there. There we saw each other, we spent a little while talking, he admired Angela, he went to see her sing.

When my mother died (November 2020), she made a call. We talked, I was very glad that he called me. Suddenly I was sending errands with people we met along the way. He was always on the road, energetically he was always present and we will always keep him in mind ”, said Pepe in an interview.

Although there was always talk of rivalry between the Fernández and the Aguilar, the proud interpreter who resides in Los Angeles and Zacatecas ruled out such disagreements and expressed the deep affection and gratitude that he always had for him.

“He was always present in the family, in my reality. Since I was born, it already existed, and since the artistic environment is small, although it seems that it is not, everyone knows each other. Surely the first time I saw him, that I met him, it was on a television program, or on a film at America Studios, somewhere like that.

“Then there was a lot of treatment, a lot of relationship with his family, with Gerardo and Vicente, more than with Alejandro, and he is one of the people you have known all your life,” said the interpreter of “Miedo” and “El Anticuado” .

From California, where he lives, the also vernacular singer confirmed that he will attend the funeral of Chente, who died this morning in Guadalajara, after a long hospitalization.

Pepe Aguilar admired the work and legacy of El Rey Vicente Fernández (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

And he thanked the empathy and good vibes that always existed with him and with his parents, the late Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre.

In its beginnings, more than 30 years ago, it gave her the opportunity to sing with him and they lived together on countless occasions.

“Since having had the opportunity to sing with him many times when he went to see him at his palenques, it happened that we were in a bullring or in a stadium, and he was in the palenque of that same fair. I was always going to see him, I was a huge fan, and I still am and will continue to be. He would take me out to sing he realized that I was in the audience and many anecdotes that I have with him. I treasure them, he pointed out.

Pepe Aguilar assures that the legacy he leaves behind are his songs and family talent.

“The most tangible things he leaves us with are his songs, his singing style, and his professionalism. I think that is a good example and there is no better legacy than a good example. In those three areas, I think there are few like him ”.

He also recalled that there have been emblematic Chente albums for him, more than songs or some interpretation of his classics.

“Someone who admires many artists, genres, eras, doesn’t have someone’s favorite song. That’s a lie, with Vicente, who recorded hundreds of moments in his life, there are very good songs. There are records that I like more than others, such as Un Mexicano en la México, 15 Nuevos Éxitos con el Ídolo de México, De Un Rancho a Otro, Mi Amigo el Tordillo.

“There were many records from the late seventies, early eighties, that I liked and they were my companions. More than a song, it was the concept ”, highlighted the interpreter.