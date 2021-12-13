PHOTO: The last test flight of the Airbus A380 ends with a farewell heart

The Airbus company continues to pay tribute to the outgoing A380 aircraft line in an unusual way. Thus, the image of the path of the last test flight of the largest plane in the world ended with a farewell heart.

It is the aircraft under the number MSN 272. The test flight, which took place on December 12 and lasted more than four hours, started from an Airbus facility in Hamburg (Germany) with maneuvers that ended in a work of art. ‘painted’ over the northeastern part of the country. The journey was recorded on the Flightradar24 portal.

Later this year, the aircraft will join the fleet of its main user, Emirates airline, of the United Arab Emirates, thus becoming unit 123 of the company. The airline has already retired two A380s, including one that is being decommissioned in Dubai.

The European aircraft manufacturer announced the end of production of the A380 in February 2019 due to the absence of new orders, as well as the reduction of orders by Emirates.