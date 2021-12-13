POCO F4 GT and POCO X4 NFC are globally certified

POCO’s mid-range and upper-mid-range have already obtained their global certification pointing to an upcoming release. The POCO X4 NFC and POCO F4 GT They have received a new certification in the EEC entity (Eurasian Economic Commission).

Of POCO X4 NFC we already know all its details as it is the global version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro that was presented in China a few weeks ago. Previously it had already been certified in the IMEI entity, however, once a model passes its European certification, the arrival is very close.

On the other hand, for the LITTLE F4 GT this is your first certification that you have appeared under the model number 21121210G. According to rumors from China, this smartphone would be the global version of the Redmi K50 Gaming.

Of this model at the moment we do not know official details. Rumors suggest that the POCO F4 GT will arrive with a 6.67 inch screenIt will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor and powered by a 5065mAh battery.

These models would arrive in the first quarter of 2022. Most likely, they will arrive at the end of January or during the month of March.

>> Stay up to date with offers and news on our Telegram channel <<





Stay up to date with all the news and offers from your favorite brand at our Telegram channel. If you are thinking of acquiring a new product from the brand and you have doubts, you can consult our group on Telegram or Facebook with a community in continuous growth.

And of course you can find us in the rest of RRSS: Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Are you a fan of photography? Share your best snapshots with us in our photography group.