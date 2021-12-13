Possible a new rise in the light | Agencies

Before the end of this week, LUMA Energy must submit to the Energy Bureau a new request for an adjustment in the bill due to the fact that in the months of September, October and November the price of a barrel of oil at the international level rose well above the cost for the same period in previous years.

Engineer Tomás Torres Placa, representative of the public interest before the Governing Board of the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) explained that LUMA’s expense reconciliations are made every three months. In December, it is time to check whether the expenditure projections made for the months of September, October and November were correct or not.

In the event that the projections have not been in accordance with what was actually spent – either downward or upward – an adjustment should be made.

In the most recent case, it is expected that LUMA will request an increase because the projections did not include such a drastic rise in the price of a barrel of oil, which in turn was framed by events and geopolitical tensions in which Puerto Rico does not have interference.

“Before Friday, LUMA must submit to the Energy Bureau the estimate of how much this increase in the price of a barrel of oil cost them. There we will know how many cents per kilowatt hour will be requested to comply with the reconciliation of expenses “, said Torres Placa in an interview with THE SPOKESMAN.

The engineer explained that it is a process similar to reconciling the checkbook or bank account between the projected expenses and what was actually spent. In the case of the cost of oil, it is estimated based on what was paid in previous years and historical costs.

Dramatic increase

The problem is that between September and October that price went up about $ 10 each month. Last year the average cost for the same period was about $ 70 dollars and in November of this year that price increased to $ 85 a barrel.

“No one expected this crisis,” said the expert, mentioning that there are tensions between Russia and Ukraine, China and Taiwan, as well as political instability with the Taliban regime taking power and other problems in the Arab countries.

In the midst of the situation, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) limited the supply of oil, which in turn increased costs. Eventually, that forced the United States and other countries to open up their reserves to stabilize demand for the fuel. However, the price had already escalated.

Suggest measures

Torres Placa had already warned in meetings of PREPA’s Governing Board that Puerto Rico must prepare to face similar situations because these processes and other unforeseen situations will continue to occur.

Among other issues, the engineer has proposed creating a reserve fund so that the differences between the projections and the real price are paid from there without going into the pocket of consumers. To do this, the Legislature must act, he said.

Another alternative is that once the cost of a barrel falls again, fuel is purchased in advance and by volume or the purchase of insurance that responds in similar cases, which could also help mitigate unforeseen increases.

The engineer said his proposals have not resulted in any action.

In the case of the last reconciliation, LUMA requested an increase of $ 75.8 million in which it said it had to incur due to unforeseen breakdowns in several generating units, which was added to the fact that there were already some units out of service for maintenance. This caused load relays that left hundreds of thousands of people without service and forced LUMA to activate “pico” generating units, which are the ones that use the most expensive fuel.

For consumers, that increase would have translated into 2.49 cents per kilowatt hour, or about 16% on the bill.

After evaluating what happened and LUMA’s request, the Energy Bureau determined that the increase would only be .007 cents between October and December.

Eventually, the governor announced that $ 78 million from federal ARRA funds would be allocated to alleviate the crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic, to absorb the cost of the $ 75.8 million in fuel incurred by LUMA.

Although it is obvious for Torres Placa that the reconciliation will conclude that there was a higher expense than projected, the Energy Bureau did not want to anticipate what it will determine until LUMA formally submits the data.

The uncertain and volatile outlook on energy costs makes the need for Puerto Rico to move towards independence in power generation more evident than ever, and that will be achieved by advancing renewable energy projects, said Torres Placa.

“If there is no energy, the crisis we would have would be insurmountable. That is why it is important to understand this. We must move to work harder on renewable energy projects that, in addition to the benefits at the environmental level, is also a matter of subsistence given the unstable times we live in. Energy self-sufficiency is urgent ”, he declared.