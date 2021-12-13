Presidential Summit calls for Haiti to come to the aid

When the presidents of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado Quezada; and from Panama, Laurentino Cortizo Cohén, arrived in the country through the Gregorio Luperon international airport, they were going to a hotel in this city where they were received by the Dominican Luis Abinader, starting last Friday the “Second Summit between Presidents”.

The summit, which lasted around 24 hours, with both leaders withdrawing from Dominican territory after 5:30 pm on Saturday, left important points established in a joint statement made by the three presidents.

Those central topics were the demand for the international community to assume the search for alternatives for a solution to the crisis in Haiti, the defense of democratic values, with the call for the freedom of political prisoners in Nicaragua, and the promotion of trade. , in addition to economic integration.

Haiti and Nicaragua

The three heads of state called on the international community, in particular the United States, the European Union and Canada to provide all support to the Haitian National Police to improve the security climate in that country and they also called on the Program of the United Nations and the Pan American Health Organization to strengthen the Haitian health system, with emphasis on maternal and child care, vaccination against Covid and medicine in general.

In addition, they reiterated the proposal presented in Panama on a roadmap for a Comprehensive Development Plan for Haiti, which includes pacification, infrastructure improvement, reforestation and financing; Regarding Nicaragua, they reiterated their concern about the situation in that country and demanded the immediate release of the political prisoners.

Economic cooperation

In the joint declaration document, they highlighted the solid relationship of the three countries and welcomed the signing of the memorandum of understanding that provides for the creation of a ministerial working group to deepen synergies, detect opportunities for regionalization in value chains and strengthen trade relations, as well as the complementarities of the economies of the countries and the creation of a high-level business commission.

Before that statement, officials from the economic areas of the three countries announced joint projects for the three nations.

Industrial development

The representatives explained that in the absence of Free Trade Agreements between the Dominican Republic, Panama and Costa Rica, industrial development projects will be implemented in advanced technology free zones.

Víctor Bisonó, Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Dominican Republic; Sergio Ramón Martínez, from Panama and the director of the Andean Development Development Corporation, Sergio Díaz Granados highlighted the excellent opportunities to promote economic integration between these nations.

The president of the Andean Development Corporation, announced that this credit organization has more than 60,000 million dollars available for investment in the three countries that make up the Alliance for Development in Democracy, Costa Rica, Panama and the Dominican Republic.

For his part, Bisonó said that strategic agreements will be established, especially in the manufacturing sectors and free zones, to take advantage of its location in this area of ​​the Caribbean, Panama, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic.

As the Minister of Industry and Commerce of Panama, he spoke of the importance for our countries of strengthening ties, for economic development, as a way to guarantee political and social peace.

KNOW MORE

They will present progress

The leaders entrusted their respective foreign ministers to publicize the purposes of the alliance at the international level both to the United States and Europe, in addition to sharing the “challenges and concerns they face as a region”, such as the migratory situation, the Haiti’s socio-political crisis and access to financing for development. They valued “positively” the participation of the three countries in the Summit for Democracy called by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, in which subjects of common interest were addressed, such as “the defense of the democratic system and its values.”