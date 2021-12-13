PSG-Real Madrid! This is how the Champions League round of 16 crosses were left after the repetition of the draw

Nyon, Switzerland.

The Paris Saint Germain-Real Madrid It is presented as the stellar duel of the knockout stages of the Champions League, whose draw had to be repeated after several teams claimed the disability after occurring two mistakes on the first try. The “technical problem with the software of an external service provider” when choosing the hypothetical rivals Villarreal and Atlético de Madrid, as justified by UEFA, caused the process to be repeated after the Madrid team Benfica, PSG United, and Bayern Munich, among others, were lucky. Real Madrid, king of the tournament with thirteen titles, intended that if the draw was repeated, it would be done from their confrontation, since Benfica’s balls and theirs had been the first to come out, when the problem had not yet occurred. After knowing the announcement that it was being held again, he considered it a “flagrant adulteration”. Starting at 8:00 am (from Honduras) and in the midst of an absolute controversy, the second draw was held, with the same protagonists on the stage, with former Russian player Andrey Arshavin as ‘innocent hand’ as ambassador for the final of San Petersburg (Russia).

Fortune to the second did not smile on Carlo Ancelotti’s block, who instead of taking on the Lisbon team will have to face the powerful Paris Saint-Germain of Leo Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos, Keylor Navas and company in two Duels with a tremendous morbidity between the king of the competition and the multimillionaire project of the French club. It will be a more than attractive confrontation, on and off the field, with multiple vertices and curiosities. In recent times it has been held more than once with the luck distributed for both sides. So far, Real Madrid has had a solvent path except for the unexpected stumble against Sheriff Tiraspol and PSG yielded to Manchester City. Atlético has gone from having to face the mighty Bayern to doing it with Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo, who gave his last disappointment to Wanda Metropolitano as a Juventus player, will go with the ‘red’ shirt, to whose club he has returned ready to return him to the first stage. From the start, it seems like a more affordable confrontation, although it seems that since the arrival of German coach Ralf Rangnick as a replacement for Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, this United has been something different from the start of the season, although this did not prevent him from finishing first in the group ahead of Villarreal. The defending champions Chelsea will face French Lille, the surprising winner of Sevilla’s group ahead of Salzburg, who will face Bayern Munich in two games that will be a celebration for the first Austrian side to have passed the group stage .