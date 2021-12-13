Quirónsalud Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Unit

Quirónsalud Clideba Badajoz.

Quirónsalud Clideba Badajoz has launched a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Unit, a pioneer in the region. It is about facilities that incorporate the latest technological advances in various disciplines with the aim of “providing value and quality to those patients who have suffered an eventuality that generates disability and pain in their day to day“.

The new Quirónsalud Clideba unit is made up of specialists in Regenerative and Interventional Medicine, which have high-end ultrasound machines with which to perform all treatments on patients, in order to greatly improve precision.

As explained Javier Cotrina Martinez, head of this Unit, it is a space where “humanism and science go hand in hand” since it offers “a personalized, close to the patient, counting on the latest technology and constant updating of its professionals to offer the population of Extremadura the same treatment options that there are in cities such as Seville, Madrid and Barcelona without having to travel “.

Thus, it should be noted that the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Unit offers numerous services, since it includes up to seven different units, as is the case of the Cardiac Rehabilitation Unit, in which the professionals of the Dr. Fernández de Soria Cardiological Center, a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation team, a Physiotherapist expert in Cardiac Rehabilitation and a psychologist are integrated.

Specialty in cardiac and neurological rehabilitation

The Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Unit of Quirónsalud Clideba Badajoz has a Cardiac Rehabilitation capable of improving the quality of life of patients, and if possible, improving the prognosis.

The treatments -which are designed individually- are especially indicated for patients who have suffered a cardiac event (Myocardial Infarction, Angina Pectoris, Heart Failure, etc.) in order to return to the patients the maximum physical and mental possibilities, so that a normal life can be recovered from the social, family and professional point of view. At the same time, mortality of cardiac origin is reduced, explains Quironsalud.

Along with the cardiac rehabilitation program, Quirónsalud Clideba Badajoz adds the Neurological Rehabilitation Unit, which focuses on patients who have suffered cerebrovascular accidents (ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke) or who suffer sequelae of pathologies of any kind in the Central Nervous System.

In addition to these two units, pioneers in Extremadura, the center has a Lymphedema Unit, as well as a Musculoskeletal Pain Unit (for pathologies of degenerative or traumatic origin); the Amputee Rehabilitation Unit; the Child Rehabilitation Unit for orthopedic disorders in childhood (hip dysplasias, plagiocephaly, congenital muscular torticollis, scoliosis, growth pathologies, among others …) and the Interventional Rehabilitation Unit, in which the latest advances in Biological and regenerative medicine.