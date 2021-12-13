Raphy Pina Requests Public Support During Her Federal Trial | Federal

The urban music producer Rafael Antonio “Raphy” Pina Nieves turned to social networks today, Monday, to request the support of the public during the judicial process he faces in the federal sphere on charges of possession of firearms, having had a conviction previous.

The businessman also made allusions of a religious nature in the publication made this morning on his Instagram profile.

The post included a photo in which Pina Nieves appears in front of a door, referring to the fact that she was about to leave her home to attend the trial that began in the Federal Court of Hato Rey, in the city of San Juan.

“Good morning World. Another proof that I have to face, ”began the letter from Pina Nieves, who is accused of possessing a Glock model 19 pistol, caliber nine millimeters and modified to fire automatically, a Smith & Wesson pistol, model SD40 and dozens of ammunition for .40 caliber pistols, ammunition for 5.7 caliber pistols, as well as for rifles and shotguns, among others.

It should be noted that the weapons were seized by federal agents during a raid last year on a property of the producer, located in the Caguas Real urbanization and the Rogelio’s Ice Plant gas station, also in Caguas.

“To defend my family as always. I count on God and the support of your prayers, ”added Pina Nieves, who accompanied her expressions with an emoji of a person in a prayer position and the hashtag with the word amen.

Among the personalities of the artistic world who reacted to the publication of the accused are the exponents of urban music Tito El Bambino and Wisin, the athlete Tommy Ramos and the announcer Roque Gallart, better known as Rocky The Kid.

The judicial process against Pina Nieves started this morning with the selection of the jury. The producer is represented by Francisco Rebollo Casalduc, María Domínguez Trujillo and Javier Micheo Marcial.

The trial is chaired by Judge Francisco Besona.

During the hearing, Judge Besosa made a list of some of the witnesses who would testify, among them Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, better known as Daddy Yankee, and Antulio “Kobbo” Santarrosa, the puppeteer who created the character La Comay.

The trial was scheduled to begin on October 18, but Judge Besosa agreed to a request from the defense to postpone it due to the allegation that the group of defenders needed more time to prepare after identifying several relevant articles that had not been been supplied by the Public Ministry.

These documents included a series of laboratory studies conducted with fingerprint evidence allegedly recovered from a residence in Pina’s name.

Notably, the test discovery consists of 9,000 items.

In August 2020, the reggaeton producer pleaded not guilty to charges of illegal possession of firearms and was released after being set on a $ 1 million bond.

The initial hearing, the formal arraignment hearing, and the bail hearing were held on August 14, 2020, before federal magistrate Camille Vélez Rivé. During the hearing, which was held virtually, the magistrate read Pina Nieves’ rights and informed her that she is exposed to penalties of up to ten years in prison and a fine of $ 250,000.

On August 13, 2020, Pina Nieves was indicted by a federal grand jury. The investigation of the case was in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Federal Internal Revenue Service (IRS).