Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid – Game Report – December 12, 2021

José Antonio Pascual (EFE) – Real Madrid won the derby against Atlético de Madrid (2-0), a result that serves to defend the important advantage over their pursuers and leave their eternal rival, doomed to come back no less than thirteen points (he has one game less) if he wants to revalidate the LaLiga Santander title.

Two assists by Vinicius Junior culminated by the Frenchman Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio, one in each period, unbalanced a duel of maximum rivalry at times anodyne, bland, in which it seemed that both teams chose to measure their strength and for precautions.

The clash between the leader and the champion confirmed the tremendously positive trend of the Italian team Carlo Ancelotti, who added his tenth victory in a row (7 in the league and 3 in the Champions League), whose advantage is still eight points over Sevilla and nine compared to Betis, while Atlético hangs at 13 and Barcelona no less than 18.

Benzema, who after missing the previous games due to injury arrived with just enough to the derby, was a starter. He was only on the field for the first 45 minutes, but they were enough for him, after Vinicius, to hook an unstoppable volley (m.16).

With the score in favor, Real Madrid set about managing the rhythm of the match against an Atlético who lacked more drive and created danger mainly from set pieces. But he met Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, very inspired again.

Diego Pablo Simeone moved the bench at half-time. The entrance of the Portuguese Joao Felix seemed to give it another air, but it did not translate into anything more than a scare and another quick action, between Luka Jovic, Vinicius and Marco Asensio signed the sentence (m.57) although there was still more than half an hour to go . The magisterium of Luka Modric and the stops of Courtois did the rest.

Chilean Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis was liked and liked by a direct rival like Real Sociedad, who was condemned by an error by goalkeeper Álex Remiro. While the Sevillian team continues on the crest of the wave with its fourth consecutive win, the Basque team added its fourth game without winning and its third defeat in a row.

The failure of the goalkeeper of the San Sebastian team opened the Verdiblanco festival that opened and closed Álex Moreno (14 and 79) with his first double in professional football. In between, a magnificent meeting of Pellegrini’s pupils, a new goal by Juanmi Jiménez (m.57) and the French Nabil Fekir (m.66).

Betis has earned the right to be considered an alternative to everything together with Sevilla and a clear contender for qualification for the next ‘Champions’. For now his income is four points but the feelings are much higher.

Xavi Hernández assured at the Allianz Arena that the defeat against Bayern Munich and the elimination of the Champions League was the beginning of a new stage for Barcelona, ​​that the continental hit should be the turning point. The results will have to wait at least until next Saturday, when they will receive Elche.

At El Sadar he was about to win, but a goal from Argentine Chimy Ávila in the 88th minute prevented him from doing so. The crisis is not separated from the Barça team. You need to find your way without delay. He has the ‘Champions’ at five points and the leader to an unattainable world.