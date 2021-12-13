Red spots on the skin? Find out if they are a real cause for concern

It is not surprising that, at a certain age, red spots appear on the skin. These are called acquired capillary angioma, and they are small dilations that appear due to a failure in the blood vessels. This failure is usually caused by the skin aging, since they appear when the person already reaches 40 or 45 years of age. It is normal for individuals who suffer from them to wonder if it has any effect on their health, but the answer is negative: they do not pose any risk.

“It is something similar to what happens in the legs with varicose veins. However, while varicose veins run parallel to the surface of the skin, in this case the trajectory is perpendicular and small rounded dilations appear ”, according to Dr. Ramón Grimalt, dermatologist and professor at the University of Barcelona in statements to EfeSalud.

The reality is that not all people suffer from this alteration in the skin, since it has a hereditary genetic component considerably important. If your parents have it, then you have all the ballots so that it touches you too.

How and where do they appear?

These red dots, also known as “ruby dots”, usually appear in the area of ​​the trunk: the belly, the chest, the back … Its measurement is not too large: between one and two millimeters as a general rule, although they can exceed five millimeters in exceptional cases.

The fact that they are not harmful to health reassures those who suffer from it. It is not a carcinogenic element, but it is true that you have to keep an eye on them from time to time to ensure that their size or shape does not change radically. If so, the best thing to do is visit a dermatologist.

However, there are people who are not happy with the appearance of these ruby ​​points and want to remove them for purely reasons aesthetic. If you decide to remove them, you should know that they do not influence the appearance of new angiomas. Therefore, new ones may appear over time or be lucky that they no longer appear.

Causes of the appearance

Beyond the genetic component, which marks the future appearance of these red dots, there are other causes that can cause their presence:

Sunbathing too much : especially for people with whiter skin, sunbathing a lot can cause these angiomas to appear. Let’s not forget that the sun causes premature aging of the skin, and the red dots are the result of aging of the skin, so it has a clear relationship.

: especially for people with whiter skin, sunbathing a lot can cause these angiomas to appear. Let’s not forget that the sun causes premature aging of the skin, and the red dots are the result of aging of the skin, so it has a clear relationship. Excess toxins: If many ruby ​​spots appear, it may be because our body registers a worrying amount of toxins, so it is advisable to go to the dermatologist.

If many ruby ​​spots appear, it may be because our body registers a worrying amount of toxins, so it is advisable to go to the dermatologist. Pregnancy: It may be that women who are expecting a child notice the appearance of red dots on the skin. This is due to the hormonal lack of control that pregnancy brings, and it is not a cause for concern.

This information does not replace in any case the diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. It is important to go to a specialist when symptoms occur in case of illness and never self-medicate.





Read also

Drafting Vidae





Read also

Helena Celma





Read also

Drafting Vidae