Resident has a brotherly relationship with Benito

The presence of Residente in the concert “P FKM R”, by Bad Bunny, was possibly one of the least suspected. Likewise that of Kany García. So far neither of these two guests have themes in common with the “Bad Rabbit”, so it was not so predictable to see them from the imposing stage located at the back of the Hiram Bithorn Stadium grounds.

But both joined the second night of the historic concert, provoking euphoric reactions from the 35,000 people who returned to fill the venue. Daddy Yankee’s participation was also surprising, together with his colleague to interpret “La santa”.

Residente appeared on the last stage of the show and immediately the stage burned. Not only because of the special effects that bordered the performance, but also because of the combination of energy between the two artists in the theme of Calle 13’s repertoire, “Ojalai”.

It was one of those meetings that do not repeat themselves, or at least not in the same way.

Each one from their own style achieved a unique, rabid interpretation. Shortly after, that force turned into an emotional moment when Residente asked for a space to give a message to the public.

“First, I feel good ca … of being in Puerto Rico, from the heart”, were his first expressions after spending months abroad to consolidate his career in film from Los Angeles, California. “We are going to remove the corrupt government that we have,” he continued.

Benito, as he addressed Bad Bunny at all times, was moved by publicly recognizing him as part of his family.

“For me it is super valuable to be here. Being here for me is super valuable, it is very important because Benito has become … I don’t know, I have many friends and colleagues who I respect and there are few who I consider family, they know who they are, among them, obviously, Tego , my brother, who is like Rubén Blades too, is like my father; Benito is like a younger brother to me, ”he said, riding on the wagon of a truck that made its way through the sand.

Then he surprised him with a detail that until then has been of special value to him.

“I want to give you something. This is very special to me, this is a gift that I have for you. It is not any Gucci or any asshole because I am the least fashion there is, but I have this little bag with which I traveled the world since I started my career, perhaps when I started my career ”, he shared.

Bad Bunny tried to hide his emotion by covering himself with his friend’s body, but the huge digital screens gave him away.

“I love you ca …”, Resident reiterated in a hug, a gesture that beyond the brotherhood between them, since they have also been allies in the causes they have supported in the country, as they did in the summer of 2019, when they joined the demand for the resignation of Ricardo Rosselló from the governorship.

Already with shaken emotions, the energy of these two artists reconnected with one of Calle 13’s hymns, “Atrévete”.

This could well have been the closing of the show, because, as they would say, both “left” the stage. Bad Bunny, on the other hand, wanted more.