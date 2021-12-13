SALUD / Ribera launches Minds, a digital emotional well-being program, with continuous monitoring by the therapist

In addition to video consultations, tailored therapy is provided, with exercises, audios and guided techniques through a mobile application, in which the patient feels the support of a specialist throughout the itinerary

The Ribera health group has launched Minds, its own digital emotional well-being program, which allows continuous monitoring by the therapist and making use of a multitude of emotional support resources 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Minds was born with the aim of responding to a growing demand for personalized, specialized and online mental health care, as a result of the Covid pandemic that we have experienced for almost two years. With this emotional well-being program, accessed through a mobile application, the patient can contact a therapist for video consultations and chat communication. Also access the necessary resources at all times, in an audio format or with exercises and guided techniques, to help you overcome states of anxiety, sadness or loneliness. These feelings, along with stress, sleep, or food-related problems are some of the most common when seeking help.

“What differentiates Minds from other psychological support services is the continuous monitoring by a therapist, with the guarantee of the Ribera health group, where we propose a personalized itinerary for each case,” explains Belén Vázquez, the group’s health psychologist, who adds that “it is not necessary to have a serious problem to turn to Minds, because we also help many people who are going through a difficult situation or feel that their mood is very low”. For her part, Lucía Fernández Riesco, also a Ribera health psychologist, assures that “in Minds, the therapist reviews and assigns daily the emotional support content that is provided to the patient, so that they progress every day in the acquisition or recovery of psychological skills that allow you to control or overcome those feelings that overwhelm you. “

This personalized digital therapy program from the Ribera healthcare group is very easy to use and allows the user to access the materials recommended by their therapist at any time and from any location, after installing the mobile application. Initially, a therapist performs a first assessment to determine the needs of each person. From that moment on, the user or patient can set the video consultations and, in addition, a permanent chat is available to them to resolve their doubts.