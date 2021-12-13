SantaCon Returns to New York City with Bar Tour – Telemundo New York (47)

At the annual event, participants dress up as Santa Claus or Christmas costumes and tour the bars of New York City.

17 photos

1/17

Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: People dressed in Santa Claus costumes ride the subway while participating in the SantaCon on December 11, 2021 in New York City. SantaCon, an annual Christmas-themed pub crawl that raises money for charities, returned this year after it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. People who officially participated in SantaCon this year had to be vaccinated in order to enter the bars affiliated to it. (Photo by David Dee Delgado / Getty Images)



2/17

Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: People dressed in Santa Claus costumes ride the subway while participating in the SantaCon on December 11, 2021 in New York City. SantaCon, an annual Christmas-themed pub crawl that raises money for charities, returned this year after it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. People who officially participated in SantaCon this year had to be vaccinated in order to enter the bars affiliated to it. (Photo by David Dee Delgado / Getty Images)



3/17

Getty Images Participants at SantaCon 2021 in New York on December 11, 2021. – The annual event of participants dressed as Santa Claus or Christmas costumes while touring a pub crawl through the city (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images)



4/17

Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: A person dressed in a Santa Claus costume puts on makeup during SantaCon on December 11, 2021 in New York City. SantaCon, an annual Christmas-themed pub crawl that raises money for charities, returned this year after it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. People who officially participated in SantaCon this year had to be vaccinated in order to enter the bars affiliated to it. (Photo by David Dee Delgado / Getty Images)



5/17

Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: A person dressed in a Santa Claus costume participates at the SantaCon on December 11, 2021 in New York City. SantaCon returned this year after it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. SantaCon is an annual Christmas-themed pub crawl that raises money for charities. People who officially participated in SantaCon this year had to be vaccinated in order to enter the bars affiliated to it. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images)



6/17

Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: A person dressed in a Christmas costume participates at the SantaCon on December 11, 2021 in New York City. SantaCon returned this year after it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. SantaCon is an annual Christmas-themed pub crawl that raises money for charities. People who officially participated in SantaCon this year had to be vaccinated in order to enter the bars affiliated to it. (Photo by David Dee Delgado / Getty Images)



7/17

Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: People dressed in Santa Claus costumes ride Citibikes while participating in Santacon in Times Square on December 11, 2021 in New York City. Santacon returned this year after it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. SantaCon is an annual Christmas-themed pub crawl that raises money for charities. People who officially participated in Santacon this year had to be vaccinated in order to enter the bars affiliated with it. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images)



8/17

Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: People dressed in Santa Claus costumes participate in Santacon in Times Square on December 11, 2021 in New York City. SantaCon returned this year after it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. SantaCon is an annual Christmas-themed pub crawl that raises money for charities. People who officially participated in SantaCon this year had to get vaccinated in order to enter its affiliated bars. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images)



9/17

Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: People dressed in Santa Claus costumes participate in the annual SantaCon on December 11, 2021 in New York City. The annual event has returned after it was canceled in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. The event raises money for various charities. (Photo by John Lamparski / Getty Images)



10/17

Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: People dressed in Santa Claus costumes participate in the annual SantaCon on December 11, 2021 in New York City. The annual event has returned after it was canceled in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. The event raises money for various charities. (Photo by John Lamparski / Getty Images)



11/17

Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: People dressed in Santa Claus costumes sit on the sidewalk during Santacon as it continues into the night in the East Village on December 11, 2021 in New York City. SantaCon returned this year after it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. SantaCon is an annual Christmas-themed pub crawl that raises money for charities. People who officially participated in Santacón this year had to be vaccinated in order to enter the bars affiliated with it. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images)



12/17

Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: People dressed in Santa Claus costumes participate in the SantaCon on December 11, 2021 in New York City. SantaCon returned this year after it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. SantaCon is an annual Christmas-themed pub crawl that raises money for charities. People who officially participated in SantaCon this year had to be vaccinated in order to enter the bars affiliated to it. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)



13/17

Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: People dressed in Santa Claus costumes participate in the SantaCon on December 11, 2021 in New York City. SantaCon returned this year after it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. SantaCon is an annual Christmas-themed pub crawl that raises money for charities. People who officially participated in SantaCon this year had to be vaccinated in order to enter the bars affiliated to it. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)



14/17

Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: People dressed in Santa Claus costumes participate in the SantaCon on December 11, 2021 in New York City. SantaCon returned this year after it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. SantaCon is an annual Christmas-themed pub crawl that raises money for charities. People who officially participated in SantaCon this year had to be vaccinated in order to enter the bars affiliated to it. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)



15/17

Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: People dressed in Santa Claus costumes participate in the SantaCon on December 11, 2021 in New York City. SantaCon returned this year after it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. SantaCon is an annual Christmas-themed pub crawl that raises money for charities. People who officially participated in SantaCon this year had to be vaccinated in order to enter the bars affiliated to it. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)



16/17

Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: People dressed in Santa Claus costumes participate in the SantaCon on December 11, 2021 in New York City. SantaCon returned this year after it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. SantaCon is an annual Christmas-themed pub crawl that raises money for charities. People who officially participated in SantaCon this year had to be vaccinated in order to enter the bars affiliated to it. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)



17/17