Schedule, where to see and new format: What you should know about the Champions League round of 16 draw

Nyon, Switzerland.

Sixteen teams will meet their rivals in the knockout stages of the Champions League on Monday, in the draw organized by UEFA at its headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. Real Madrid, Atlético and Villarreal, the three Spanish teams in the round of 16, will know their confrontations in the first match after overcoming the group stage, in a draw that can bring them important rivals. Carlo Ancelotti’s side advanced as first in Group D, with their victory on the last day against Inter Milan, and although they could hopefully have a benevolent draw, they are not free to have the pairing of a hard second. Madrid, who will play the round of 16 with the second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu, can play against PSG, Sporting de Portugal, Benfica, Salzburg or Chelsea. The conditions of the draw make the ‘blues’, champions last year and ‘executioners’ of the whites in the semifinals, to be the rival with whom they have the best chance of crossing. In addition, the PSG of Messi, Mabppé and Neymar is another candidate for the title that would make them live a high-flying tie at the first exchange. Between February and March, the round of 16 will be played, which neither FC Barcelona nor Sevilla could not reach.

Meanwhile, Atlético de Madrid did triumph on the last day in Porto, with their 1-3 victory, to advance as second in Group B. Those of Diego Pablo Simeone have a high percentage of demanding draw, since their possible rivals are Ajax , Bayern, Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United and Lille. Among the sixteen best for the third time in their history, Villarreal also achieved the pass on the last day, with a great victory against Atalanta (2-3). Unai Emery’s men were second in Group F and will therefore face one of the group winners, except Real Madrid and United. The crossing for the ‘submarine’ has many options to be high since the hype of the seeds can get the ball from Bayern, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Ajax and Lille. The Dutch and the French team would be the yellow’s two favorite rivals, in the same way as for Atlético. TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE IT The draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League will begin in Honduras from 5:00 in the morning (12:00 noon in Spain). The event can be seen live on television through ESPN and also on the www.laprensa.hn page. SWEEPSTAKES FORMAT AND PROCEDURE