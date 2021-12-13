Self-healing power cells: the future of electric mobility

File photo. | Credit: REUTERS / Toby Melville

Electric mobility is something that many governments are opting for, as it promises a future with zero carbon emissions, however, there is still a long way to go to make it an option that satisfies everyone.

The Israeli company StoreDot has announced a technology that it patented that seeks to create self-healing power cells, this will allow the power cells used in electric vehicles to be repaired in the background.

As a benefit of this development, the useful life of batteries would be lengthened and thus the performance of vehicles that use electricity to move could be improved.

The system consists of battery temperature detection sensors and management software. Said software would identify by means of a series of algorithms the cell or group of cells that has a performance below the indicators so that it will temporarily deactivate them to recondition them.

Drivers should not have to experience power flow problems or interruptions or decreased performance during the repair process.

In addition to the improvement in performance, there would be a decrease in risk, since avoiding overheating would reduce the threat of thermal leakage that can cause fires.

“This approach is truly transformative with enormous real-world benefits for electric vehicle owners, improving the performance, safety and longevity of their vehicles. It also plays a crucial role in eradicating range anxiety, which remains the number one barrier to electric vehicle ownership, “explained Doron Myesdorf, CEO of StoreDot.

Precisely, range anxiety is the fear that exists in the driving community that a vehicle of this type does not have enough energy storage to cover the necessary distance, and therefore, the fear of being stranded in the middle of the road. road.

The patent ” Recovery of faulty branches and / or cells from battery packs by deep discharges ” is already approved and the company is on track for advanced discussions with major electric vehicle manufacturers to bring this idea to fruition.

In addition to the above, StoreDot has developed a ‘boost’ technology that will allow the power cells to receive a higher current load, which would provide much faster load times than today.

StoreDot is also in talks with current manufacturers to deliver ‘XFC’ batteries, which seek to deliver a 50% reduction in charge time at the same cost, by 2024.

XFC technology uses a high-density lithium-silicon combination that enables fast charging from 0% to 80% in 10 minutes; however, this will require powerful fast charging stations.

“As we scale new technologies to meet the growing demand in the electric vehicle industry, one factor we cannot overlook is the importance of lowering the barrier of entry to electric vehicle ownership,” said Rick Luebbe, CEO. and co-founder of Group14 Technologies, a company that recently had an alliance with StoreDot.

