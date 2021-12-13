Senator Schumer to announce agreement on rail projects in NY – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know Amtrak and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will announce an agreement to advance two key rail projects in the New York region, according to Senator Chuck Schumer.

Part of the money will help Amtrak and the MTA to rehabilitate the tunnels of the East River which are used by Amtrak and Long Island Rail Road. The tunnels were damaged by Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

The other project would establish a line to Penn Station for Metro-North trains from Connecticut and Westchester County that currently go to Grand Central Terminal.