Sergio Ramos did not want to face Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos commented that he would have liked “another team” in the Round of 16, although he admitted that it will be “special” to return to the Santiago Bernabéu to face his current team, Paris Saint Germain, against Real Madrid in the next round of the Champions League.

“I was cool with (Manchester) United as a match. The draw is what it is and the destination is very capricious. It is a mixture of sensations. I would have liked another team, but returning to the Bernabéu is something very happy. I’ve lived here my best years ”, declared the former Madrid captain at an event in Spain.

On his departure from the white club, Ramos admitted that he would have liked to leave in a different way.

“Coming home after not having a goodbye from COVID is always fine. I would have liked to say goodbye in a different way ”.

Sergio Ramos took the opportunity to talk about the current form of his next European rival, highlighting, above all, his defensive solidity and the form of Vinicius.

“Whenever I can, I watch Madrid and La Liga games. Vinicius is a player who promised these years, but it is a reality. Madrid destined his game to him and he will be a key piece in the future. We have had a great relationship, even some talks, and I am happy for him, I am very fond of him ”, declared the current PSG player.

The one from Beds, who presented a gym that bears his name in the capital of Spain, insisted on the importance of Kylian Mbappé at PSG and wished up to two occasions that the young Frenchman did not sign for Madrid.

“I would not like (laughs). Kylian is a key piece in today’s PSG and I want him in my team. I like having the best on my team. Kylian is one of the best. Hopefully he is with us because he is a young player and, at least as long as he is here (at PSG), he will stay ”.

In recent months, Sergio Ramos has been away from the pitch due to several injuries he has caused. The center-back played the 90 minutes against St. Ettiene and admitted that he has recovered his good feelings after a few difficult months.

“I would be lying if I said it wasn’t hard. It is something different in my career. Except for specific moments, injuries have always respected me a lot. Due to lack of information, many things have been said. It has been many hours of work and solitude. They are learnings that we have to pass. He has taught me a lot and reminds you who they really were. Playing a game again… I didn’t want the game to end. It was to feel like myself again and we are on that path. There will be Ramos for a while ”, the one from Beds was honest.

Finally, Sergio Ramos concluded his presentation by publicly expressing his desire to be able to return to the Spanish team. The former captain of La Roja played his last game against Kosovo on March 31 and Luis Enrique has not called up the Andalusian central defender again.

“If only. I want to return to the team and perform at the highest level. Then Luis Enrique is the one in charge. I have the mentality of going back and the mister decides. I would be delighted to play for Spain again, ”said Ramos.