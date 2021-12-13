Seven questions to know your degree of wisdom and mental well-being

The mental health it is an integral and essential component of health. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it can be defined as a state of well-being in which the person realizes their capacities and is able to cope with the normal stress of life, to work productively and to contribute to their community.

In this sense, mental health is the foundation of individual well-being and the effective functioning of the community. But it is not easy to recognize our degree of mental well-being.

Wisdom and Mental Well-Being: Seven Helpful Questions

Researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine have developed a abbreviated seven-item scale that can help to determine with great validity a person’s level of wisdom, a potentially modifiable personality trait that has been shown to have a strong association with emotional well-being.

The study researchers had previously developed the 28-item San Diego Wisdom Scale (SD-WISE-28), which has been used in large national and international studies, biological investigations, and clinical trials to assess wisdom.

But now, in a study published in the journal International Psychogeriatrics, have discovered that a Reduced version out of seven items (SD-WISE-7 or Jeste-Thomas Wisdom Index), it was comparable and reliable.

“Measures of wisdom are increasingly used to study the factors that influence the mental health and optimal aging and we wanted to see if a list of just seven items could provide valuable information to assess wisdom, “explains lead author and Professor of Psychiatry and Neurosciences at UC San Diego School of Medicine, Dr. Dilip V. Jeste, in a statement. collected by Europa Press.

Seven component of wisdom

Previous studies have shown that wisdom consists of seven components: self-reflection, prosocial behaviors (such as empathy, compassion, and altruism), emotional regulation, acceptance of diverse perspectives, decision-making skills, social counseling (such as giving rational and helpful advice to others), and spirituality.

Each one measures a different value. For example, the self-reflection component measures the desire and ability to understand yourself and your actions on a deeper level; that of prosocial behaviors assesses one’s sense of one’s ability to maintain positive social connections.

In the case of the emotional regulation, measures the own feeling of being able to effectively manage negative emotions and emotional stress and promote positive feelings.

Relationship between health and longevity

In the latest study, 2,093 participants, aged between 20 and 82, were surveyed through the online crowdsourcing platform Amazon Mechanical Turk.

The seven statements, selected from SD-WISE-28, are related to the seven components of wisdom and are rated on a scale of 1 to 5, from strongly disagree to strongly agree.

“We selected the right types of questions to obtain important information that not only contributes to the advancement of science, but also supports our previous data that wisdom correlates with health and longevity“, the researchers point out.

Strategies to promote general wellness

Additionally, SD-WISE-7 was found to be strongly and positively correlated with resilience, happiness, and mental well-being and strongly and negatively correlated with loneliness, depression, and anxiety.

“There are evidence-based interventions to increase the levels of specific components of wisdom, which would help reduce loneliness and promote general well-being. Just as the covid vaccine protects us from the new coronavirus, wisdom can help protect us from loneliness ”, the author highlights.

Researchers are already considering new steps, such as genetic, biological, psychosocial and cultural studies of a large number of diverse populations to assess wisdom, as well as various factors related to the mental, physical and cognitive health of people throughout their life. life.





Read also

Helena Celma





Read also

Maria Casas





Read also

Rachel Saez