Shares of Exercise Equipment Company Peloton Fall 11% Following Premiere of ‘Sex and the City’ Sequel

A company representative noted that she was unaware that HBO would use its product the way it did.

The shares of the manufacturer of exercise equipment Peloton Interactive fell 11% this December 9, after the premiere of ‘And just like that’, the return of the series ‘Sex in the city’.

Spoilers about the show’s plot appear below.

The company attributes the loss to the death of Mr. Big – the husband of the protagonist Carrie Bradshaw – in the first episode because of a heart attack then working out on a Peloton stationary bike.

According to the brand, the character’s heart attack is not directly related to his training on the bicycle. “‘Mr. Big’ lived a lifestyle, what many would call extravagant – including cocktails, cigars and large steaks – and was at serious risk as he had a prior cardiac event in season six“said Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a prevention cardiologist and member of the Peloton Health Advisory Council.

“More than 80% of all heart-related deaths can be prevented through lifestyle, diet, and exercise modifications. And while 25% of heart attacks each year occur in patients who have already had one (such as Mr. Big), even then they are very, very tractable, he added.

Also, a company representative told Buzzfeed News that I didn’t know HBO would use their product the way they did.

However, she admitted that the company knew that one of its instructors, Jess King, would make an appearance as a fictitious trainer, but for “confidentiality reasons, HBO did not disclose to Peloton in advance the broader context surrounding the scene,” it added.

The popularity of the company increased in 2020 due to the increasing popularity of home workouts, amid the restrictions of the pandemic.