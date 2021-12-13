Solana Co-Founder Believes NFTs Will Eradicate ‘External Poison Markets’

The mania for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has only seen a dizzying rise over the past year, with sales crossing $ 12.7 billion. Such sales figures have made it the best performing cryptocurrency sector. In fact, in the last week alone there have been over 73,000 NFT sales worth a whopping $ 271.5 million. With an added boost from metaverse activity and celebrity indulgence, the booming market for NFT is being supported by a variety of different blockchain platforms that host these tokens.

Among those who jumped on the ‘digital property’ train has Solanacual is home to a wide range of marketplaces and original NFT collections. The platform is even launching a $ 5 million Fund this year to incorporate creators and their fans into its ecosystem. Solana’s dedication to this segment of the crypto industry can be tied to the bullish outlook her team has for NFTs.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko commented that NFTs are, in fact, the first prototypes of what social media will look like in the future.

NFTs are unique digital assets that represent ownership. Often times, NFTs are purchased by unrelated groups of people, as seen in the case of the DAO Constitution. Also, since most NFTs are part of a collection or come as part of a gaming platform to make money, they link users globally and forge a sense of community without the need for outside involvement, just like today’s social media platforms. .

Expanding this further, Yakovenko noted,

“I think these are the early beginnings of true web social networks that don’t rely on ads for monetization, that don’t rely on Google or Facebook to function.”

He further added that,

“It is purely these digital communities that can monetize / self-monetize from their own content without the need for any of these external toxic markets.”

Without a doubt, the NFTs in Solana are helping to further expand this vision. Blockchain-based music streaming platform Audius recently released new functionality that allows artists and fans to embed Solana’s NFT on various blogs and social media platforms such as Twitter and Discord. Recently, a 14-year-old even used the platform to create NFT that raise money for the conservation of beluga whales.

Even with their exciting use cases and community-centric approach, NFTs have received their share of criticism. Recently, a man claimed to have right-clicked and saved each NFT on the Ethereum and Solana blockchain networks as JPEG files, raising questions about piracy and the true value of NFTs. Their goal was to educate people buying NFT art right now that “they are nothing more than instructions on how to access or download an image.”

Solana herself has been criticized for copying and pasting NFT artwork that was already available on Ethereum as people claimed the platforms were prioritizing monetary benefits over artistic expression.

