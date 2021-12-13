Spanish actress Verónica Forqué found dead

The body of Spanish actress Verónica Forqué, who turned 66 on December 1, was found this Monday at her home in Madrid, various Spanish media reported.

Forqué recently participated in the Masterchef Celebrity program, which is broadcast by Televisión Española. He had dropped out of the sixth edition of the cooking contest due to problems related to depression, as he had told.

“The truth is, I’m regular. I need to rest … You have to be consistent and I try to be. And humble. And if I can’t take it anymore, I can’t take it anymore. My body and the universe were telling me: ‘You have to stop’ “Forqué said during the program when explaining his departure. Weeks later he passed away.

🔴 Actress Verónica Forqué, an essential face of Spanish cinema in recent decades, passes away in films such as Kika, Descend al moro or What have I done to deserve this? pic.twitter.com/g86uBX4Obc – Film Academy (@Academiadecine) December 13, 2021

According to the newspaper El País, a call to the authorities warned of a suicide attempt. When paramedics arrived at the home, they found Forqué dead. The reason for his death has not yet been established.

Forqué had a fruitful career in Spanish cinema where he acted with great directors such as Pedro Almodóvar (Kika, Bullfighter Y What have I done to deserve this?) and together with Carmen Maura she is one of the actresses with the most Goya awards.