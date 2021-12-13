Spanish bishop is suspended for marrying erotic author

Diocese of New York bankrupt over lawsuits 0:46

(CNN) – A bishop in Spain lost his clerical powers after his marriage to a “transgressive” author of erotica with satanic overtones.

The diocese of Solsona, where Xavier Novell Goma has been serving as bishop, issued a statement Saturday that said the religious is now prohibited from administering the sacraments and participating in any active teaching, “both in public and in private,” although he still he can maintain his status as bishop.

According to the statement, Novell, bishop emeritus of Solsona, contracted a civil marriage with Silvia Caballol on November 22, 2021 in the province of Barcelona. The statement then refers to Canon 1394.1 of the Catholic Church, which states that “a cleric who attempts to marry, even if only civilly, will be subject to suspension.”

The youngest bishop in Spain

Novell became Spain’s youngest bishop in 2010, at age 41, when he was appointed to Solsona, a small town north of Barcelona in the Catalonia region of northeastern Spain.

Now, after his marriage to Caballol, Novell can no longer “exercise the rights and functions inherent to the episcopal office,” the statement from his diocese said.

Neither Novell nor Caballol have yet issued a statement regarding the suspension of Novell’s administrative powers or their recent marriage.

According to reports from the BBC, Novell has supported gay conversion therapy and has also performed exorcisms.

Caballol, 38, began his career as a novelist in 2015, according to a profile on his publisher’s website, Lacre. She is trained in clinical psychology, as well as sexology and yoga, says the profile, and has also studied Catholicism and Islam.

She is described on the publisher’s website as “a person who yearns to live to the fullest” and a “seeker of new emotions and sensations.”

Lacre also calls Caballol a “dynamic and transgressive author who has made a niche for herself in the thorny literary world to turn all our moral and ethical considerations upside down.”

One of Caballol’s novels – entitled “The Hell of Gabriel’s Lust” – promises to transport the reader to a world where he will find “psychopathy, sects, sadism, madness, the unreality of immorality and the raw struggle between good and good. evil, between God and Satan, and between angels and demons. “

CNN’s Duarte Mendonca contributed to this report.