Sport: a fundamental pillar for integral well-being

Compensar has Comprehensive Wellbeing Centers available to affiliates in Bogotá and La Sabana. Photo: Courtesy Compensar

Sport and physical activity are a determining factor for the integral well-being of people. And Compensar, aware of this, articulates a whole network of its own services and with allies that contribute to healthy recreation and the use of free time for citizens of all ages so that they are healthy, productive and happy. That is why, in a talk with El Espectador, Juan Manuel Rivadeneira, Manager of Recreation, Education and Sports at Compensar, spoke about the benefits of sport for both people and societies and everything that comes in this matter in 2022 for one of the most important compensation funds in the country.

What is the contribution of sport to the integral well-being of people and communities?

We are convinced that sport is one of the pillars for the development of individuals, families and, therefore, societies. In addition, under our model it allows us to develop socio-emotional skills and fundamental values ​​for the formation of better citizens. We believe that sport should be seen as a cycle in which members become part of a vision of well-being. In this sense, we incorporate babies into the processes, then infants and adolescents, and many of them, along this path, end up in a high-performance team; or adults and the elderly take sport as a habit that improves their well-being. There we clearly see how his life changes, how the same social relationships that exist are different and are generating very important results that contribute to society.

What psychological effects does sport provide?

Physical activity and sport not only have an impact on the physical, but on the emotional side there is clear evidence that they have important effects on self-esteem, the strengthening of confidence and social relationships. Sport is an important catalyst and energy regulator, it is also an effective recipe in many cases to combat a poor health prognosis because, just to mention a few advantages, it helps to stimulate the mind, to be more agile and to better handle stress. that unfortunately is present in the different stages of life.

What is the relationship that Compensar has been strengthening between health and well-being?

For us, they are two concepts that are interrelated because we conceive the individual in a holistic way that we train to develop the necessary capacities that allow them to face life’s challenges and find balance in the physical, spiritual and social dimensions. And precisely, this comprehensive view of the human being is the basis of an innovative model that involves health and well-being services in which Compensar has been working for some years, in which it involves both health professionals in the care of users as from other areas; for example, fitness, stress management experts, healthy finances, among many others. As a result, we have made significant progress in the health of our members, and under this model, for example, in the Comprehensive Wellbeing Centers we have assisted about 10,000 people.

What are the benefits of the Comprehensive Wellness Centers?

The CBIs are strategically located in different parts of Bogotá and its surroundings in order to be closer and closer to our affiliates through a flexible infrastructure and integrated health and wellness services. We have Comprehensive Wellness Centers in Chia, Cajicá, Suba, Zona Franca, Soacha, among others. In these spaces the objective is to develop a diverse offer, but at the same time customizable in each of the needs of the affiliate who needs this attention. In this sense, the intervention is carried out by specific population groups determined by the health cohorts that we have in order to generate comprehensive processes that allow evidence of a benefit in their well-being. For example, in an older person, the intervention will surely be directed towards the cognitive aspect and the strengthening of social relationships, while for an adult the intervention could be oriented towards regulating a cardiovascular condition and, therefore, it ends up more focused on a physical and emotional activity. Our bet is that this comprehensive wellness model be sustained over time and present us with future results.

What are the programs that you have designed for the elderly?

At Compensar we have identified the accelerated growth of the elderly population and it is projected that in the next 25 years that figure will continue to increase. This has brought us important challenges in dealing with the elderly who, due to different circumstances, have undergone great challenges such as confinement and change in social relationships. The above and given Compensar’s permanent interest in offering alternatives that allow people to have active and healthy aging, we have developed a strategic plan called Senior Person, precisely to protect and ensure their quality of life, through care where health and well-being are balanced. It should be noted that, in terms of health, Compensar developed an intervention model aimed at those over 60 years of age in which health professionals locate the diagnosis to develop habits that improve their quality of life.

How do you prepare for 2022?

We will continue to work significantly to develop more wellness alternatives to respond to the needs of our users. An example of this is our next headquarters that will be located in the Centro Mayor Shopping Center in Bogotá. This headquarters has more than eleven thousand square meters in which we will serve under the wellness ecosystem model integrating health, sports and urban recreation services, among others. There we will have an aquatic complex, an entertainment proposal, sports activities, a gym, wet areas and much more. This headquarters will be a commitment to Compensar to continue providing the city with a differential infrastructure in well-being. Additionally, we will open the Special Center for the elderly in Fusagasugá, which will have capacity for short- and long-stay accommodation for 60 older adults. And of course, we will continue to reactivate the sports and recreation sector by joining forces with public and private entities.