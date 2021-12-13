Spying on WhatsApp will be more difficult from now on

Related news

Instant messaging applications have become the preferred form of communication for many people, even generations. In Spain the penetration rate of the application is such that even people who do not use their smartphone for anything else often use it to chat on WhatsApp.

This makes it almost certain that anyone in our country has an account in the application, and there are services that allow us to know whether or not it is online even if we have not chatted with it.

WhatsApp gets serious with third-party apps and services to see the status of its users

In case a reader did not know, there are online services that tell us if a person is available in the application, even if they have blocked us or we have not chatted with them.

This is going to change, and the company does not want its filters to be bypassed for these purposes. Normally, we can see that if we have a person in the contact list, or if we have chatted with them, but these external websites allowed it with everyone.

From now on, the pages that presume to tell you whether or not a person is online, or what is the last moment they connected are no longer useful.





Even with this change, there are still certain tricks less given to the control of other people, such as being able to read a chat without anyone knowing.

